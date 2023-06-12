HUSKERS SOFTBALL BOMBSHELL: 2023 WCWS MVP Jordy Bahl Is Transferring To Nebraska!

UPDATE:

Bahl has not officially announced her transfer to Nebraska. ESPN has stated that their sources expect her to announce a transfer to UNL. Based on this, her initial commitment to the Huskers and the fact that her boyfriend pitches for the Huskers, I remain confident this will happen.

(And if she goes to UNO or Creighton, the headline is still correct.)

In the softball worlds of Oklahoma and Nebraska, collective jaws dropped and eyes have just popped for vastly different reasons.

2-time All-American, 2-time Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and 2023 Women’s College World series MVP pitching ace Jordy Bahl has announced her intention to transfer to the University of Nebraska.

(ESPN has confirmed it is Nebraska.)

Bahl graduated from Papillion-Lavista where she was named the 2021 Gatorade National Softball player of the Year after leading Papio to three straight state titles. She originally committed to the Huskers before her freshman year of high school but decommitted two years later before selecting Oklahoma. Replies to the news on Twitter from OU fans have been overwhelmingly positive showing understanding for the decision and thanking her for her time there.

For coach Rhonda Revelle, this is likely her greatest recruit ever. Given the returning Husker bats, they should be considered an immediate favorite to host and win a regional next year. And if her presence attracts another hammer on the mound, then the sky quickly becomes the limit.

Bahl will be a junior.

Jordy Bahl Oklahoma Stats

2023: 22-1 0.90ERA 147InnP 192K’s 37BB’s

2022: 22-1 1.09ERA 141InnP 205K’s 34BB’s

