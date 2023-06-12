Monday Flakes: Husker Track Champions and One Million Pennies

Good Monday morning!

June is one of my favorite times of year (except for the whole no football thing). I love the weather and watching plants grow. I love seeing the calves in the pasture and kittens playing. It is also the month two of the three ranchhands were born and Ranchdude and I got married.

What is your favorite time of year?

Corn Flakes

Nebraska Football: Kamdyn Koch, son of Huskers and Baltimore Ravens all-time great punter Sam Koch, commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has a punter commit with a familiar name.

23 in '23 Most Indispensable Huskers: Fidone has entered the chat

Nebraska Huskers tight end Thomas Fidone looks to take off now that he's back to good health.

Husker men’s track and field team finish 17th at NCAA Championships

The Nebraska men’s track and field team finished the NCAA Outdoor Championships in a tie for 17th place with 16 points on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Nebraska football makes waves: Extends first Power 5 offer to promising Iowa offensive lineman

The Nebraska football team is making some waves with a recent offer to a big offensive lineman who is about to start getting quite a bit more notice.

Husker Women Finish Eighth at NCAA Championships - University of Nebraska

With 25 points and a top-10 finish, the Husker women had their best performance at the NCAA meet since tying for fourth in 2006.

Johansson, Otabor Win NCAA Titles - University of Nebraska

Nebraska junior Rhema Otabor won the javelin gold medal at the NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Sports!

Belmont Stakes: Arcangelo wins, trainer Jena Antonucci makes history

Jena Antonucci became the first female trainer to win the Belmont Stakes in the race's 155-year history as Arcangelo crossed first under the wire.

Why Did the PGA Tour Need to Partner With LIV Golf's Backer? Follow the Money - Sports Illustrated Golf: News, Scores, Equipment, Instruction, Travel, Courses

With some back-of-a-napkin math, one can understand how the PGA Tour was reaching an unsustainable financial position.

Identifying baseball pitch types in 2023: A modern field guide to MLB’s diversifying arsenals

From fastball to sweeper to splitter, here's everything baseball fans today need to know about pitch classification

Storm retire Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey in emotional ceremony - ESPN

The Seattle Storm retired Sue Bird's No. 10 jersey in an emotional ceremony that spanned approximately three hours Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena.

Novak Djokovic wins French Open title over Casper Ruud, accomplishes historic Grand Slam feat | Fox News

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title with a straight-set victory in the French Open final against Casper Ruud. Djokovic has three French Open titles.

Miami Heat mascot set for potential Game 6 after Conor McGregor punch

Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot who visited the ER after MMA star Conor McGregor punched him in a promotional stunt, is available for a potential Game 6.

The Weekly Dump

Supreme Court unanimously sides with Jack Daniel’s, agrees poop-themed dog toy violates trademarks

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a poop-themed dog toy that parodies a Jack Daniels’ bottle violates the famed whiskey maker’s trademarks.

Then There’s This

Older brothers and sisters could help build babies' defence against allergies, findings suggest - ABC News

For more than three decades, researchers have known that children from larger families are less likely to develop allergic disease, but the potential reason for that remained a mystery.

The Most Swear-Filled TV Show Finales of All Time

The Roy family of 'Succession' is pretty foul-mouthed, but are they the filthiest TV characters?

Support Group Using Sheep Helps People Improve Their Mental Health

Studies have shown that animal therapy can have both psychological and physiological benefits, although most equate it with horses and dogs.

LA Family finds 1 million pennies in late father’s home – NBC Los Angeles

A family found 1 million pennies in their late father's Pico-Union home. They think one of the pennies could be a collector's item potentially worth millions.