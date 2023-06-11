Wrestling: Burroughs and Berger Fall Short at Final X

Saturday was a tough day if you’re a fan of Jordan Burroughs and Husker wrestling.

Not only did Burroughs fall short of making the World Team for the first time in his senior level career, but fellow former Cornhusker wrestler and coach Tyler Berger also lost his series in dramatic fashion.

Burroughs fell to Chance Marsteller in a best-of-three series where the end results of two of those matches have been very controversial and talked about already in the wrestling world.

For Berger it was a loss to World silver medalist Zain Retherford where the two got extremely chippy after a late clash of heads in the first match of the day.

Jordan Burroughs Misses World Team

It’s a strange feeling — Burroughs not on the Senior-level World Team.

Last time that happened was in 2010 while Burroughs was rehabbing an injury before his senior year for Nebraska.

Let’s run through what happened, then we’ll talk about the repercussions of it all.

In the first match at 79kg, Burroughs fell behind early when Marsteller got in on a single leg and worked through Burroughs’ splits defense for the takedown. The match went to the break with Marsteller leading 2-0.

Burroughs was able to secure a double-leg takedown just over a minute in to take a 2-2 criteria lead. Marsteller then quickly took the lead back when he again got to Burroughs’ leg and got a push-out point. Burroughs used strong defense on the edge to prevent giving up the takedown.

Over the last 30 seconds, Burroughs put together a furious sprint trying to take Marsteller down but was unable to do so. However, Burroughs instantly called to his corner to throw the brick. His coaches threw the brick and challenged that Marsteller grabbed Burroughs’ singlet.

After review, the officials called the singlet grab on Marsteller, giving Burroughs a point for the violation — Burroughs then won the match 3-3 on criteria.

Chance Marstellar thought he defeated Jordan Burroughs, but a late challenge brick proved otherwise.



Watch Final X on FloWrestling, presented by @tezos. pic.twitter.com/0m21Fdwkgh — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 10, 2023

Clear grab pic.twitter.com/StcvI9TWUG — The Wrestling Nomad (@wrestlingnomad) June 10, 2023

While the win is widely controversial, it shows how savvy and smart Burroughs is. He’s a true technician and student of the sport and has an extremely high wrestling IQ. He felt the singlet grab and was extremely calm and confident in his call for a challenge.

On the other hand, the grab didn’t seem to affect the result of the match and could easily have been deemed inconsequential and not worth a point for Burroughs.

With the one-match lead, Burroughs took an early lead in match two as he secured one of his double-leg takedowns midway through the first period. Later in the period, Marsteller again got to his swing single, putting Burroughs in his splits defense again before securing the takedown to tie the match at 2-all.

Marsteller took the lead early in the second period with another swing single for a takedown. Burroughs then got a push-out point off of an attempted double. Shortly after a stoppage for blood time for Marsteller, he was called for a caution and one point with 20 seconds left, tying the match at 4-4 with Marsteller ahead on criteria.

Burroughs frantically searched for a late takedown, even getting in on a single leg but he couldn’t get the finish on Marsteller. Burroughs challenged the call, but after a lost challenge Burroughs fell via 5-4 decision, forcing a third match.

Chance Marsteller takes match two against Jordan Burroughs, 5-4. Match three on the way.https://t.co/tcFqB8DKhn



Presented by @tezos pic.twitter.com/G1HNeD6JQ5 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 11, 2023

In the third match, Burroughs shot out for a quick double-leg takedown just 15 seconds into the match to go up 2-0. Burroughs then scored on a shot-clock point on Marsteller for passivity to go up 3-0.

In the second period, Marsteller got in on two more swing singles that both resulted in push-out points, cutting the Burroughs lead to 3-2.

Then with Burroughs on the shot clock (a 3-3 tie would have been a criteria lead for Burroughs because of his two-point takedown), he shot in on a double while Marsteller put him in a headlock. Burroughs pushed Marsteller to the edge where Marsteller showed great edge awareness in avoiding a step-out, but Burroughs seemed to push Marsteller over onto his back out of bounds before getting thrown over to his back after the whistle blew.

To me, it looked like a 4-point move for Burroughs, but it was certainly a close call. After all, the whistle sounded after Burroughs put Marsteller to his back yet before Marsteller flipped Burroughs onto his back. The on-mat referee called it four points for Marsteller, while the chair called four points for Burroughs.

Things went to review and they called it four points for Marsteller, giving him a 6-3 lead. Upon restart, Marsteller quickly scored the shot-clock point because Burroughs’ clock was at 27 seconds when they went out of bounds, giving Marsteller a 7-3 lead with 33 seconds left.

Putting on a frenetic pace, Burroughs feverishly attacked for the takedown, eventually giving up a step-out point on a counter by Marsteller, dropping the third and decisive match 8-3.

With two of the matches ending very controversially, it’s tough to know how to feel about it all. On one hand, Burroughs may have been robbed in the third and decisive match, but then again, Marsteller may have been robbed of a win in the first match. If so, there may very well not have been a third match — but, if Burroughs had lost the first match, he obviously would have wrestled the second match differently than he did with a one-match lead.

Either way, Burroughs isn’t on the World Team. And it appeared to me (and others) that Burroughs was starting to untie his shoes on the center of the mat (wrestlers often leave their shoes on the mat to signal retirement), but his corner man Mark Hall and his coach Brandon Slay at Pennsylvania RTC rushed out to him and appeared to talk him out of it.

If Burroughs does in fact make one last run at an Olympic team down at 74kg, he’ll have a few extra months to prepare and drop weight now that he doesn’t have to prepare for and wrestle at 79kg at the World Championships in late October. Does that end up being an advantage for him in the long run? I’m not sure.

But I do know one thing. Burroughs is a true competitor and he was upset and shocked on Saturday night. I’m sure that a part of him was ready to leave his shoes on the mat, but after this all sinks in he’ll be a man on a mission with a serious chip on his shoulder.

Here’s to hoping that the GOAT goes after that last Olympic run.

Tyler Berger Loses to Retherford

In his first shot at a World Team spot at Final X, Berger showed that he belongs and he won’t back down against returning World silver-medalist Zain Retherford.

Wrestling at 70kg, Berger shot out of the gate against Retherford in their first match. Berger shot low on Retherford’s ankle and secured a takedown to go up 2-0 very early in the match.

From that point though, it was all Retherford as he scored 11 unanswered points to get an 11-2 win. But that’s not what was so interesting about the match.

With under 20 seconds, after a challenge by Berger’s corner overturned a 4-point call that would have ended the match, Berger shot in off the whistle on Retherford and their heads collided. A very deep cut opened up on Retherford’s forehead as his face immediately filled with blood. Retherford was clearly not happy about the clash of heads as he and Berger exchanged words during the stoppage.

The two were then hand-fighting really aggressively for the final 12 seconds. Berger then pushed down on Retherford’s head at the end of the match and the two got heated again, exchanging words while Retherford’s hand was raised.

Zain Retherford took match one, 11-2, but it got heated as time expired.



Watch Final X on FloWrestling, presented by @tezos.https://t.co/MrrRvO1cFv pic.twitter.com/gF4wmDk42E — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 10, 2023

In match 2, Retherford sported a heavy black head wrap that ended up having to be adjusted and added to multiple times throughout the match.

Retherford looked to score first with a push-out, but Berger called for a brick and it turned out to be a great decision as the step-out was overturned to being on Retherford rather than Berger. Up 1-0, Berger then got a swing single on Retherford and secured the takedown to go up 3-0. Retherford cut the lead to 3-1 with a late step-out on Berger.

In the second period, Retherford was able to get a swing single of his own for a takedown before adding another point on a shot-clock violation on Berger who was called for passivity. Retherford earned the 4-3 decision win, dashing Berger’s hopes of making his first World Team.