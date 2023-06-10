BOOM! 2025 Omaha North DL Tyson Terry is N!

Great news from the land of terrible college basketball teams!

Nebraska landed the services of 2025 defensive lineman Tyson Terry Friday evening. Tyson plays his prep ball at Omaha North High. The 6'3" 270 lb. Terry plays both offensive and defensive line for the Vikings, but is being recruited for defense.

Tyson became the first freshman to win a heavyweight state wrestling championship since 1971, and the first one in Nebraska history to do so in Class A. The kid is flat out GIFTED.

The wrestling strength is pretty self evident! He wins most reps with brute strength combined with a nifty swim move. He is perfectly tailored to be the 3-technique defensive lineman of the future for the Blackshirts. I am excited!

Tyson held early Power 5 offers from the likes of Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Vanderbilt. With nearly a year away from OV season starting for the 2025 class, we'll see if he visits any other schools.

With Tyson's commitment, Nebraska's 2025 class is now ranked in the top 10 in the country on 247! This will definitely change, we only have 2 commitments. Nonetheless, we should all be pleased by the early success on the road.

Welcome to Nebraska, Tyson! Go Big Red!