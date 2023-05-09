Nebraska Baseball at Creighton Game Thread

The Husker baseball team chases the Creighton bus back to Omaha to finish off the suspended game from April 18th, when lightning suspended a 4-4 tie game in the bottom of the 7th inning, when the Huskers had the bases loaded with nobody out.

The suspended game resumed at 5 pm, with the Huskers scoring once on a sacrifice fly to take a 5-4 lead. Shay Shanaman enters the game in the eighth inning.

At 7 p.m., the regularly scheduled game will take place, televised on the CBS Sports Network. (Presuming Shanaman seals the victory in plenty of time for the 7 pm game.)

