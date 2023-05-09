Corn Flakes: Battle of the Airlines, Delta vs. United

Do you have a favorite airline? I don’t really. I usually fly Southwest because it’s easy for me, but I wouldn’t say I would pick them above all else.

It seems that Delta and United are in a current battle for slots at Tokyo Haneda Airport. United is alleging that Delta is not using the slots that it is given and marking up prices to ridiculous amounts ($10,000) to ensure that it can say there isn’t a demand for flights from Portland.

United Airlines Claims Delta Air Lines Is Raising Fares To Sabotage Ticket Sales

Delta is selling tickets on its Portland - Tokyo Haneda Airport for more than $10,000.

I wonder who will win this battle.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Whittaker Leads Huskers at NCAA Regional - University of Nebraska

Megan Whittaker shot an opening-round 72 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team on the first day at the NCAA Raleigh Regional at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course on

Husker scholarship chart check-in: How's the O-line looking?

How a pair of former pros are working to send Nebraska linemen to the NFL

Nebraska has a tradition of sending offensive and defensive linemen to the NFL. Can NU’s assistants in the trenches — Terrance Knighton and Donovan Raiola — keep up that trend?

Huskers Turn Towards B1G Tournament with Something to Prove - Nebraska Softball - Hail Varsity

After a series loss to Ohio State, the fourth-seeded Huskers need a win or two in this week's Big Ten Tournament to feel safe about a postseason bid.

Matt Rhule Recaps Spring Season and Standards Heading Into Summer Workouts - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule sat in on Monday's episode of Sports Nightly to recap spring and look forward.

Elsewhere

Ex-girlfriend says Tiger Woods used lawyer to break up with her - ESPN

A $30 million legal battle between Tiger Woods and his ex-girlfriend has escalated, with Erica Herman accusing him of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she didn't sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Iowa, Iowa State investigating athletes gambling - ESPN

Iowa and Iowa State announced investigations into possible gambling by athletes across several sports on Monday.

Nikola Jokic shoved Mat Ishbia. Should he be suspended or fined? : NPR

The NBA has long grappled with how to manager player interactions with fans. But what happens when the fan owns one of the teams? After Sunday night, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic wants to know.

Americans bet $220B on sports in 5 years since legalization - ABC News

Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it