Jordan Burroughs Wins 9th Pan-Am Gold Medal

At the ripe age of 34, former Husker Jordan Burroughs is still out there collecting gold.

I guess the twitter handle @alliseeisgold is pretty accurate.

Burroughs won his ninth Pan American gold medal this weekend. Competing at 79kg, Burroughs made short work of the field, beating all three opponents via 10-0 tech in the first period.

Burroughs first beat Peru’s Alexander Cusinga 10-0 before downing Columbia’s Nestor Tafur 10-0 in the semis. In the final, Burroughs made short work of Canada’s Jasmit Phulka.

Jordan Burroughs wins his 9th Pan-Am title in Argentina pic.twitter.com/8DVKxHexNm — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 6, 2023

Burroughs now has a Senior-level record of 228-16. A seven-time World/Olympic champion who is considered the American GOAT, Burroughs also is a four-time US Open champion, two-time NCAA champion and three-time Big 12 Champion.

Up next for Burroughs is a best-of-three series against Chance Marsteller at Final X on June 9 in Newark, NJ. The winner of the series will get to represent Team USA at the World Championships in November in Serbia.