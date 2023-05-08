Monday Flakes: Kentucky Derby, Softball #4 Seed, and Pay for Poo

WE GOT RAIN!

A little over an inch fell on the ranch over the past few days. It was very welcome as we are still in a significant drought. Let’s hope for more. When it wasn’t raining, it was one of those weather weekends that Nebraska doesn’t bless us with often. We had very little wind, warm (but not too warm) temperatures and the perfect mix of sun and rain.

Hawaii had nothing on The Good Life this weekend!

Both the Husker softball and baseball teams went 1-2 against their opponents this weekend. For the softball team, it was their final regular season series. Next up is the Big Ten Tournament (see below).

Corn Flakes

Nebraska Softball Earns No. 4 Seed for Big Ten Tournament - University of Nebraska

Nebraska has earned the No. 4 seed for this week's Big Ten Softball Tournament and will face the winner of No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 12 Illinois on Thursday, May 11,

Anderson Moves to Eighth All-Time in Homers at Nebraska - University of Nebraska

Max Anderson slugged his 36th career home run to move into a tie for eighth all-time in program history, as the Huskers fell 20-5 in the series finale at No. 23

Nebraska Football: FPI sees tough road ahead in 2023

The Nebraska football team is going to be hard-pressed to make it to a bowl if the latest ESPN FPI ratings are to be believed.

Huskers Win 15 Events at Ward Haylett - Track & Field

Nebraska track and field closed the regular season on Saturday at the Ward Haylett Invitational, hosted by Kansas State. NU earned 15 event titles on the day at

Son of Huskers great commits to Nebraska

Keelan Smith, the son of Neil Smith is the sixth commit in Nebraska’s 2024 class.

Reyes Sees Multiple Benefits in Huskers' Brazil Trip - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

With typical destination Asia off the board, Nebraska pivoted to Brazil for its upcoming foreign tour following a scouting trip from assistant coach Jaylen Reyes.

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Teddy Rezac slated for Huskers' offer?

So far, Nebraska football recruiting has largely ignored Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac. Is it too late to get a foot in the door?

Sports!

49ers sign undrafted receiver after he posted his own highlight video on Twitter

Isaiah Winstead got signed after his highlight video went viral.

Nick Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at 26 - ESPN

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert and wife Jennifer, has died at 26 after a lifelong battle with neurofibromatosis.

Kentucky Derby 149: Mage wins

Mage has won the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

Horse deaths before Kentucky Derby mounts scrutiny : NPR

Seven horses died in the lead-up to the final race of the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, home to the Derby, is launching an investigation into the fatalities.

The Weekly Dump

Oakland company wants to buy dog, cat poop for science

(BCN) — East Bay dog and cat owners might be able to turn their pet’s rear ends into mini-ATM machines thanks to a local biotech firm’s call for fresh fecal deposits. AnimalBiome in Oakland is asking people to contribute healthy pet poop to its “stool bank program” and is willing to shell out $100 per […]