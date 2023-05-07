 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball at Maryland Sunday Rubber Match Game Thread!!

Can the Huskers pull off the big upset on the road?

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-18-1) at #23 Maryland Terrapins (32-16)

Location: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium

Date/Time: Sunday, May 7th @ 12 pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 86-69-1) & Rob Vaughn (6th season, 173- 112)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (3-1, 4.06 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Savacool (4-4, 4.43 ERA)

Series: Tied 1-1

See the Corn Nation preview of the Maryland series HERE!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...