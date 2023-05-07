Nebraska Baseball at Maryland Sunday Rubber Match Game Thread!!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-18-1) at #23 Maryland Terrapins (32-16)
Location: Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium
Date/Time: Sunday, May 7th @ 12 pm
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 86-69-1) & Rob Vaughn (6th season, 173- 112)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (3-1, 4.06 ERA) vs. RHP Jason Savacool (4-4, 4.43 ERA)
Series: Tied 1-1
See the Corn Nation preview of the Maryland series HERE!
Win the day. pic.twitter.com/Qxen3Cw8bm— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 7, 2023
