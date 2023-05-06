BOOM! Missouri ATH Keelan Smith is N!

Great news from our neighbors to the southeast!

BREAKING: Class of 2024 ATH Keelan Smith has Committed to Nebraska!



The 6’3 210 ATH from Liberty, MO chose the Cornhuskers over Missouri and Kansas State.



“I have no doubt this is where I belong. Coach Rhule and his staff have something special in the works. I’m home and ready… pic.twitter.com/8gXrS009Kd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 5, 2023

Nebraska landed the commitment of 3 star athlete Keelan Smith Friday afternoon. Keelan hails from Liberty, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, and plays his high school ball at Liberty North High School. Coming in at 6'3" and 205 pounds, he plays both WR and TE. He totaled 46 catches, 845 yards and 12 TDs as a junior in 2022.

Oh yeah, did I mention who his dad is?

Nebraska is making some moves over in Missouri.



Keelan Smith is the #Huskers' second commitment from the Kansas City metro area since 2016, but they've now gone back-to-back as Smith is set to join 2023 WR signee Jaidyn Doss.



Story https://t.co/xn1EnkyCgC https://t.co/bCNhuhMRFM — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) May 5, 2023

Those are some great bloodlines. You always want to add talent to your team, but when it comes from one of your greatest alumni ever, it makes it extra special.

You guys may like or not like this, depending on your stance, but his film actually reminds me a good bit of Thomas Fidone's high school highlights. He splits out wide in the majority of his film, has exceptional athleticism, deep speed that I certainly didn't expect & still has lots of space to grow as he is still quite gangly. The word is that Keelan will start out at WR, move to tight end if he keeps filling out, and could also potentially play defense. I'm not opposed to any of the 3, as Keelan is that talented.

Keelan is rated a 3 star across all 3 major recruiting services & held one other offer, from in-state Missouri. There are a host of theories why he only held 2 offers despite such outstanding film, but I'm just excited to have a legacy playing for the Big Red.

After his commitment, Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class is ranked 24th, 30th and 33rd according to On3, 247, and Rivals, respectively. As I've said probably 100 times before, this will definitely go up as we aren't even halfway through what our final class will look like.

Welcome to Nebraska, Keelan! GBR!