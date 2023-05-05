Friday Flakes: Nebraska Basketball Moves Up to No. 2 in On3’s National Transfer Portal Rankings

My fellow Nebrasketball fans...

With the additions of Rienk Mast, Brice Williams, Ahron Ulis now former Nebraskan Josiah Allick it apperas that Hoiberg is doing work to try and retool this Nebraska team.

According to On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings Nebraska has moved up fron #4 to #2 in about the past 24 hours as West Virginia and Arkansas drop.

I assume they dropped because Nebraska is so scary.

So in year 20 Lebron has done something he has never done. He failed to get a single MVP vote. It only took him 20 seasons to accomplish this task. — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) May 3, 2023

Nebraska Football Scholarship Distribution Chart - On3

Below is a running table of Nebraska’s current 85-player scholarship distribution chart.

The chart will be updated as players come and go from the Husker football program.

Nebraska Basketball: 2023-24 scholarship distribution chart

With offseason departures and additions now in full swing, here is the latest look at where Nebraska’s 2023-24 roster currently stands.

We’ll continue to update our scholarship distribution chart and scholarship matrix as the Huskers’ offseason roster movement continues…

The 3-2-1: The portal is closed; What's next for Nebraska? - On3

The spring transfer portal window officially closed this week. What’s next for Nebraska?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Nebraska baseball heads to No. 23 Maryland for three games

The Nebraska baseball team (24-17-1) will hit the road to face off against nationally ranked Maryland (31-15). The Huskers are coming off their second straight Wednesday loss, but will look to put that in the rearview as they head to College Park. This will be the Big Red’s first bout against a ranked opponent since the Cambria College Classic in March when they beat No. 7 Vanderbilt and lost to No 4. Ole Miss.

Alabama fires baseball coach Brad Bohannon amid betting probe - ESPN

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday, five days after suspicious wagering was detected on the Crimson Tide's game at LSU.

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson transfers to Kansas - ESPN

Michigan star big man Hunter Dickinson, the best player in the transfer portal this spring and arguably the most sought-after transfer in the portal era, announced his commitment to Kansas on Thursday.

Iowa State's Aidan Ralph accused of violent rape - ESPN

AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman isn’t focused on winning an offseason. He’s focused on winning everything

Earlier this week, when a much-ado-about-nothing kerfuffle suggested opposing executives were getting annoyed with NFL Draft praise lavished on Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, one of his peers chuckled and offered an anecdote.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has no answers for team’s injury woes, early-season struggles

NEW YORK — In one very critical way, the offseason can be more fun for the optimistic fan than the baseball season itself. Namely, in the winter, none of the players whose injured list stints will cut short promising individual campaigns and disrupt their teams’ best-laid plans have gotten hurt yet.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

