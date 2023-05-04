Nebraska Will Take On Oregon State In Sioux Falls This Fall

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will head once again to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to play a game this upcoming season. The Huskers will take on the Beavers of Oregon State in a non conference game on November 18th.

The last time the Huskers headed north for a neutral site game in the Sanford Pentagon was back on December 18th, 2018 when Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State 79-56 in front of a packed crowed.

“Playing at the Sanford Pentagon against Oregon State is a great opportunity for our basketball team,” Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “We are thankful to Sanford Sports for including the University of Nebraska in this game for a second time. We have a lot of alumni in the Sioux Falls area, so I expect there to be a lot of red and white in the crowd in November which will help make for a phenomenal atmosphere for a college basketball game.”

Nebraska has met Oregon State eleven times on the hardcourt. The Beavers lead the series all time 6-4 with the Huskers winning the last meeting in the Devaney Center 50-44. This will be the first time for Oregon State Playing in the Sanford Pentagon.