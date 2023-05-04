Wilhelm Breidenbach Enters The Transfer Portal

The Husker men’s basketball team will have another roster spot open up as forward Wilhelm Breidenbach has entered the transfer portal. He has been with the Huskers for two seasons and will have two remaining in his collegiate career.

Wilhelm came to Nebraska from Mater Dei in California and was from the 2021 recruiting class. Originally a four star prospect, he chose Nebraska over the likes of Cal, USC, and Vanderbilt. A heralded prospect who’s career as a Husker was mainly seen as a bench player.

This past seasons Wilhelm averaged 3.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. He also shot 38.5% from the field and 23.4% from beyond the arch. He played in all 32 games and started in two.

His biggest game was against Michigan State back on January 3rd where he put up 10 points and 4 rebounds in the 74-56 loss to the Spartans.

The Huskers are now back to two open roster spots for the 2023-24 season.