Thursday Flakes: Star Wars, Nuclear Bunkers and In-Flight Entertainment

Disastrous 1st Inning Dooms Nebraska Baseball | Baseball | Corn Nation

What’s the last time the Huskers scored first in a midweek game in Lincoln? A 10-6 loss to Omaha on March 14th. All season, there was only one mid-week home game that the Huskers scored first, and won. That was the home opener vs Northern Colorado, on March 7th. Nebraska is going to have to get this weeknight thing figured out. Their only ticket to the NCAAs lies in a Big Ten Tournament Championship.

What’s Next for Nebraska Football as Summer Workouts Near? | Football | Hail Varsity

“I think these guys have done everything I’ve asked them to do,” Rhule said. “They’ve gotten better and better and better and like to play football, even down to the very end, trying to go down and score, give them some of those reps. No one’s looking at me, no one’s complaining. They like to compete.”

Padding the Stats: Husker Newcomers Show Off Talent in Spring Match | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

The Huskers swept Wichita State (25-20, 25-21, 25-21) with a number of players standing out. I’m going to go position by position and share some highlights from what I saw, with an emphasis on a few of the talented newcomers.

Nebraska Recruiting: A Seventh-Grader Receives an Offer While Coaches Make National Stops | Football | Hail Varsity

Trey Finney, a 2028 defensive back and wide receiver from Houston, Texas, received an offer from the Huskers earlier this week. The 5-foot-8, 150-pounder from Goodson Middle School received his first Power 5 offer before finishing the seventh grade. In his announcement tweet, Finney said his offer followed a conversation with Nebraska secondary coach Evan Cooper.

Recruiting: Nebraska’s Pursuit of ‘Speedy’ Nettles, the Latest on Raiola and Early Offers | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

After earning a scholarship offer from Nebraska in March, Nettles made a trip to Lincoln for the spring game in late April and liked what he saw. “I really liked the coaches a lot; Coach (Evan) Cooper has a lot of experience and I know being coached by him would bring me to the next level,” Nettles said. “Seeing how the whole staff coached was fantastic — they’re stern to a point and they’re very attentive to detail.”

Huskers Ready for NCAA Raleigh Regional | Women’s Golf | Huskers.com

The Nebraska women’s golf team travels to North Carolina for the NCAA Raleigh Regional, May 8-10. The 12-team regional field will be challenged by a 6,324-yard, par-72 layout at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course with the opening round getting underway with tee times on Monday, May 8 at 7 a.m. (CT), before Tuesday’s second round tee times also start at 7 a.m. (CT).

Travel

Every State’s Best May Event | Travel | Travel Pulse

Throw into the mix Cinco de Mayo celebrations, Memorial Day gatherings, events centered around Mother’s Day and scores of other local festivals & carnivals and there’s a May festival event for everyone and every region of the country. We’ve rounded up the best out there, so click on the slideshow above to find out what the best events in May are in your state.

The Safest Cities and Countries for Women To Travel Alone | Travel | Travel Pulse

A new report from travel insurance provider Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection (BHTP) and GeoSure Global, aims to address such concerns. The report identifies the world’s 11 safest cities and countries for women traveling alone. And there’s one country in particular that appears among the top 11 more than any other.

How Royal Caribbean is Creating Its Most Sustainable Cruise Ship Yet | Travel | Travel Pulse

This will be the cruise line’s first ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and fuel cell technology. It also introduces a first-of-its-kind plant at sea that will convert waste to energy.

My 5000-Mile Drive From the Middle East to Europe | Travel | Lonely Planet

After years of living in the Middle East, writer Jenny Walker recently set off on move back to Europe, driving the whole way. Here’s why.

Comida Criolla, Cocktails and Coffee: Puerto Rico’s Culinary Delights | Travel | Lonely Planet

Puerto Rico is a hub of culinary diversity, offering a range of dining experiences as bold as its culture. The Island’s rich history has created a booming food culture that blends Taíno, Spanish, and African traditions with culinary influences from the Americas, Asia, Europe, and beyond.

Delta’s In-Flight Entertainment Is the Reason I’m Airline Loyal | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

I’ve been a Delta loyalist for some time, but I’ve strayed over the past year: mainly, once I realized you don’t earn miles for flights in basic economy. In my dalliances with American, United, JetBlue, it’s only become clearer, that nobody else’s entertainment offerings do as much for me. What Delta gets right, in addition to still having seatback screens on most flights is thoughtful curation that leads to new movie discoveries

TSA Is Using Facial Recognition to Make Checkpoints Faster This Summer | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The new equipment, which is already rolling out to airports, is an updated ID scanner fitted with a biometric camera that uses facial recognition to verify passengers’ identities. The new machines match travelers’ facial scans to the photos on their driver’s license or passport and verifies that they’re a ticketed airline passenger.

The Most Common Items People Leave Behind in Ubers | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The most common items Uber riders forgot are generally things travelers hold in their hands and use habitually: clothing, purses, phones, and wallets, to name a few. Smaller things — like jewelry, headphones, and keys — were also among the top most frequently lost items.

Welcome to Wrexham: Wales’ ‘IT’ City | Travel | BBC

Once a down-on-its-luck coal-mining town, the unassuming Welsh city is experiencing a tourism boom – and locals say there’s more to love than just its football team.

REGAN Vest: Inside Denmark’s Secret Nuclear Bunker | Travel | BBC

A top-secret atomic bunker has opened to the public in Denmark. Built to withstand a nuclear attack, it’s now an astonishing subterranean museum that sheds light on Cold War paranoia.

Last But Not Least

