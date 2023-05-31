With just 92 days to go until kickoff, half of the Nebraska Cornhuskers football season has kickoff times released earlier today. Among those are the three rivalry games including the season opener against Minnesota, the trip to Colorado Buffaloes, and the Black Friday matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Nebraska’s roadtrip to Minnesota to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 31 will be in primetime on FOX. The beginning of the Matt Rhule era will start at 7 p.m. Central Time in Minneapolis.

The much anticipated matchup with Colorado in week two on Sept. 9 will also be broadcast on FOX, but at 11 a.m. CT (10 a.m. local). It will mark the first time the Huskers play the Buffaloes in Boulder since 2018 and just the second time since the two foes left their old conference.

Week three will finally be the season’s home opener in Lincoln on Sept. 16 when Northern Illinois comes to town. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will air on FS1. A previously announced Friday night matchup on Oct. 6 at Illinois also had the start time announced. The tilt against the Fighting Illini, the second Friday night game against the Huskers in Champaign and first since 2017 will start at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on FS1.

A trip to West Lafayette the end of October for Purdue’s homecoming is slated for one of three potential start times that will be decided closer to the game’s date, along with the network. However, fans can write off a primetime matchup as it will either be at 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m. CT.

Finally, the regular season finale on Black Friday will be a morning kickoff when Iowa visits Lincoln. The game will start at 11 a.m. and air on CBS. It will be one of two Big Ten matchups bookended an NFL game with Penn State taking on Michigan State at Ford Field on NBC in primetime.

The full 2023 schedule is available below: