Wednesday Flakes Brings You Smothers, Colorado/The Big XII, & The Machine

Mankilling Mastodons

Zane Flores continues to shine the light for Nebraska football QB commit Daniel Kaelin - The Athletic

Flores remains a guiding light for Kaelin as his career points him to Nebraska.

Former Husker QB Smothers makes his decision

Quarterback Logan Smothers makes his transfer portal decision.

Grand Island trio cherishes Husker baseball season ‘unlike anything else’

Casey Burnham, Cole Evans and Shay Schanaman played high school baseball together at Grand Island before their reunion season with Nebraska.

Other News In The Sporting World

Greg Sankey focused on 'collaboration' at SEC Spring Meetings

Greg Sankey expects SEC powerbrokers to “come together” when discussing topics like the football schedule at the league’s meetings this week.

Michael Porter Jr. Was Broken. Now He’s Breaking Out. - The Ringer

Three back surgeries in five years changed everything for Porter Jr. and put his NBA career in jeopardy. But what the former phenom lost in athleticism, he gained in perspective, molding him into the Nuggets’ biggest X factor in pursuit of a ring. "It’s letting go of ego," Porter Jr. says, "but that’s our whole team."

Roland-Garros: Former champion Ostapenko falls, Stearns books spot in third round - Tennis Majors

Peyton Stearns won against Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Wednesday and will play the winner of the match between Czech Marketa Vondrousova and Russian Daria…

Hotel room shortage causes teams at Lexington Regional to stay in Kentucky dorm rooms

Hotel rooms have been hard to come by this week.

MLB takes over broadcasting San Diego Padres games from Diamond Sports - SportsPro

San Diego Padres will have their games now air on local TV channels and MLB TV after taking back the rights from Diamond Sports Group.

Colorado holds 'substantive' talks with Big 12 as Buffaloes consider leaving Pac-12 - CBSSports.com

CU continues to weigh its Pac-12 future with an opportunity rejoin its former league

Yellow Journalism

Farewell for Now: The Reader, El Perico to Cease Publishing by September - The Reader

After a combined 55 years of telling Omaha’s stories, The Reader and El Perico will cease production with our September issue on Sept. 7.

It’s not just a fiscal fiasco: greying economies also innovate less

That compounds the problems of shrinking workforces and rising bills for health care and pensions | Briefing

Where Is the U.S. Economy Headed? Follow the Money - WSJ

Debt markets, where lenders funnel money to businesses and consumers, are showing signs of strain

The Machine — John Archibald

I was 21. A child, I now see, summoned urgently to the real estate office of the alumni advisor at my sorority at the University of Alabama.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment