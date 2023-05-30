Corn Flakes: Youth Sports

I feel like youth sports is such a weird concept anymore. Kids at younger and younger ages can be on competitive youth sports teams.

I think it’s hard to know the sweet spot for when and how many sports a kid should be playing and also at what level they should be playing at.

We keep it very basic with our kids, one sport at a time, and only if they want to be in them. Sometimes we might encourage them to try something, but we won’t force it. But we prefer to have down time during our weeks and not to be running from one thing to the next. I know that is a lot easier to do with just two kids and as they get older may not be something we can do.

I know other families that prefer to have their kids in activities most nights of the week. They want to keep them busy and active in organized sports. I don’t think this is wrong either.

I suppose it just depends on what pace you want to live and how your kids feel about doing the activities.

What do you think?

