Nebraska-Creighton Game 2 to be Resumed May 9th

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced the specifics regarding the resumption of the Nebraska-Creighton game from April 18th that was suspended due to lightning.

As expected, the remainder of the game will be played on Tuesday, May 9th at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. It will be played ahead of the series finale already scheduled for that evening. The suspended game will resume at 5 pm, with the series finale taking place at approximately 7:03 pm. The finale is being televised on CBS Sports Network, so they will not be starting early, no matter what time the first game finishes.

As you’ll recall, Nebraska had come back to tie the game at 4-4, and it will resume with no outs in the bottom of the 7th, with Gabe Swansen coming up to bat with the bases loaded. Nebraska had all the momentum, and Creighton coaches decided without waiting to see if anything could potentially be played later in the evening, that their players should gather all their things and walk off the field.