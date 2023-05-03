Wednesday Flakes Brings You A Whole Lot Of News In A Short Amount Of Space

Mankilling Mastodons
Jeff Sims recalls going against Tony White defense at Georgia Tech - On3
Jeff Sims recalled facing current Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White during the 2020 season while at Georgia Tech.
Projecting Nebraska’s offensive depth chart: Who’s in line to help QB Jeff Sims? - The Athletic
Will the Huskers have enough offensive firepower in 2023 to take advantage of the system that’s under construction? It's the great unknown.
Sipple: Alberts believes Rhule's work ethic critical for Nebraska
Trev Alberts says the position of Nebraska head football coach “is a grinder job.” It already appears Matt Rhule fits well in that regard.
Can This Version of LeBron James Lead the Lakers Past the Warriors? - The Ringer
LeBron James’s performance on an injured foot in Round 1 was remarkable, but the Los Angeles Lakers may need more from him to beat the Golden State Warriors
Other News From The Sporting World
NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis, Lakers fend off Warriors to take 1-0 series lead
The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.
With Speed, the Devils Get to Second Round of NHL Playoffs - The New York Times
The Devils, who had gone a decade without winning a playoff series until Monday, beat the Rangers with speed and a sensational rookie goalie. Now they’re about to face a hurricane.
The 12-team College Football Playoff schedule is here, and it's fantastic
The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.
NCAA four-year Academic Progress Rate score holds steady - ESPN
The overall four-year APR score for NCAA Division I athletes held steady at 984 despite slight decreases in football and men's and women's basketball.
Colts draft uber-athletic Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt in the seventh round
The Colts rounded out their 12-player 2023 draft with an athletic tackle out of Northern Michigan in Jake Witt.
Yellow Journalism
No place like home? The Wizard of Oz still shapes the world’s view of Kansas for better and worse | HPPR
The Wizard of Oz and Kansas have been inseparable since farm girl Dorothy Gale first skipped down the yellow brick road. But having an enduring image from the Dust Bowl 1930s might also hold Kansas back from what it wants to be today.
World Press Freedom Day Is Marked by Rising Threats Against Reporters - WSJ
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained by Russia for five weeks
The business trend that unites Walmart and Tiffany & Co | The Economist
Meet the winners from America’s consumer slowdown | Business
Friend, business partner of Marshbanks wonders where assets went in massive bank fraud case | Nebraska Examiner
Longtime friend of Aaron Marshbanks says he's not sure what happened to more than $2 million in cryptocurrency he gave Marshbanks to invest.
Opinion | Ted Lasso, Holy Fool - The New York Times
In an age of outrage and cynicism, a TV show calls us back to humility.
Study finds TOOL, METALLICA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD fans have best self-image among metalheads | Revolver
Five Finger Death Punch and Nirvana fans also have high rate of body-positivity
Gibson Appoints New President and Interim CEO | Reverb News
Cesar Gueikian succeeds James "JC" Curleigh, who will now step down as director and depart the company.
