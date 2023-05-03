Wednesday Flakes Brings You A Whole Lot Of News In A Short Amount Of Space

Mankilling Mastodons

Jeff Sims recalls going against Tony White defense at Georgia Tech - On3

Jeff Sims recalled facing current Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White during the 2020 season while at Georgia Tech.

Projecting Nebraska’s offensive depth chart: Who’s in line to help QB Jeff Sims? - The Athletic

Will the Huskers have enough offensive firepower in 2023 to take advantage of the system that’s under construction? It's the great unknown.

Sipple: Alberts believes Rhule's work ethic critical for Nebraska

Trev Alberts says the position of Nebraska head football coach “is a grinder job.” It already appears Matt Rhule fits well in that regard.

Can This Version of LeBron James Lead the Lakers Past the Warriors? - The Ringer

LeBron James’s performance on an injured foot in Round 1 was remarkable, but the Los Angeles Lakers may need more from him to beat the Golden State Warriors

Other News From The Sporting World

NBA playoffs: Anthony Davis, Lakers fend off Warriors to take 1-0 series lead

The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.

With Speed, the Devils Get to Second Round of NHL Playoffs - The New York Times

The Devils, who had gone a decade without winning a playoff series until Monday, beat the Rangers with speed and a sensational rookie goalie. Now they’re about to face a hurricane.

The 12-team College Football Playoff schedule is here, and it's fantastic

The result of an expanded College Football Playoff will be a never-before-experienced football viewing nirvana.

NCAA four-year Academic Progress Rate score holds steady - ESPN

The overall four-year APR score for NCAA Division I athletes held steady at 984 despite slight decreases in football and men's and women's basketball.

Colts draft uber-athletic Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt in the seventh round

The Colts rounded out their 12-player 2023 draft with an athletic tackle out of Northern Michigan in Jake Witt.

Yellow Journalism

No place like home? The Wizard of Oz still shapes the world’s view of Kansas for better and worse | HPPR

The Wizard of Oz and Kansas have been inseparable since farm girl Dorothy Gale first skipped down the yellow brick road. But having an enduring image from the Dust Bowl 1930s might also hold Kansas back from what it wants to be today.

World Press Freedom Day Is Marked by Rising Threats Against Reporters - WSJ

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained by Russia for five weeks

The business trend that unites Walmart and Tiffany & Co | The Economist

Meet the winners from America’s consumer slowdown | Business

Friend, business partner of Marshbanks wonders where assets went in massive bank fraud case | Nebraska Examiner

Longtime friend of Aaron Marshbanks says he's not sure what happened to more than $2 million in cryptocurrency he gave Marshbanks to invest.

Opinion | Ted Lasso, Holy Fool - The New York Times

In an age of outrage and cynicism, a TV show calls us back to humility.

Study finds TOOL, METALLICA, AVENGED SEVENFOLD fans have best self-image among metalheads | Revolver

Five Finger Death Punch and Nirvana fans also have high rate of body-positivity

Gibson Appoints New President and Interim CEO | Reverb News

Cesar Gueikian succeeds James "JC" Curleigh, who will now step down as director and depart the company.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment