Nebraska Basketball Nabs Transfer Josiah Allick

It has been just one day since the last transfer and Fred and his crew pick up another piece to the 2023-24 puzzle. This time, it is with Lincoln North Star Graduate Josiah Allick.

He started his college career playing at Missouri-Kansas City where he played for two years before transferring to New Mexico. In his two years with the Roos he averaged a very nice 15 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 rebounds per game.

During his one year with the Lobos where he averaged 8.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this past season and started 34 games. He was second in the Mountain West Conference in rebounds and points per game.

He is 6’8” and sits at a nice 235 pounds which should bode well in the Big Ten. The Huskers beat out NCAA Championship Game runner up San Diego State and Southern Illinois for his services.

Congrats @allick_josiah on the next step of the journey! Never an easy decision w/ great schools vying for his talents. 7+ years and here we are! His last game at PBA ⬇️ in HS with Vhoops doing the color commentary.. come full circle https://t.co/ajVeqyrc6I pic.twitter.com/Dev8ESexsE — Thomas Viglianco (@VigliancoHoops) May 2, 2023

Josiah will have one year of eligibility left in his college career and Nebraska has just one scholarship left to fill for the upcoming season.