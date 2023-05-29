Monday Flakes: Memorial Day

Happy Memorial Day!

I hope you get to enjoy time with family and/or friends.

Take a moment to remember those who died in service to our country.

This Memorial Day, Remember with Me - by Will Selber

Some of the friends from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq whose stories I work not to forget.

Memorial Day 2023: History, origin, controversies, facts | kare11.com

The holiday is observed in part by the National Moment of Remembrance, which encourages all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. for a moment of silence.

Corn Flakes

Relay Sets School Record at NCAA West First Round - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men’s 4x100m relay team broke an 18-year-old school record to headline six more NCAA Championships qualifiers on Friday at the NCAA West First Round

Big Ten Baseball Championship - Walsh, Anderson Make All-Tournament Team - Corn Nation

Maryland solidifies its claim as league champion. Will Walsh and Max Anderson claim spots on All Tournament team.

Huskers Finish With 20 National Qualifiers - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team secured two more bids to the NCAA Championships on Saturday on the final day of the NCAA West First Round at Hornet Stadium in

Nebraska Football Recruiting: UK DB receives offer from Huskers

A 4-star cornerback from Georgia by way of London, England, has been offered a scholarship from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Sports!

How the Celtics snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and secured a chance to make NBA history in Game 7

Derrick White’s remarkable buzzer-beating tip-in gives Boston the chance to become the first NBA team to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

Fever end record 20-game losing streak with 90-87 win over Atlanta

NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Indiana Fever end a WNBA record-tying 20-game losing streak with a 90-87 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. The Fever had lost 20 in a row dating back to last season to tie the Tulsa Shock for the most consecutive losses all-time. Indiana lost its final 18 games last season before dropping its first two this year.

Inside Frank Reich’s journey from NFL QB to Panthers coach - ESPN

After passing on a chance to coach No. 1 pick Manning as a rookie in order to go to seminary, Reich is now set to coach 2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young.

The Weekly Dump

Ancient toilets unearthed in Jerusalem reveal a debilitating and sometimes fatal disease | CNN

The Iron Age users of two ancient toilets in Jerusalem were not a healthy bunch, according to an analysis of poop samples from the 2,500-year-old latrines.

Ring Lost Down Toilet 13 Years Ago is Discovered at Wastewater Treatment Facility 1,000 Feet From Her Home

It was found in a sewage treatment plant just 1,000 feet from the woman's home, in time to wear it for her 46th wedding anniversary.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Soon, you can customize your ketchup

Want mango and jalapeno in your steak sauce? Heinz has a machine for that.

Gotta name 'em all: Streets in this Las Vegas suburb are named after beloved Pokemon | CBC Radio

Naming new streets can be hard. That's why when it came to naming the roads in a new Henderson, Nev., housing development, Andrea Miller turned to a beloved video game series.

Snake Eyes

Nolan Hiebert shows off his new cold-blooded friend with a grin to anyone nearby who wants a closer look. “Scaly … it feels cool,” the five-year-old says, snake in hand, next to a rocky sinkhole writhing with slithery activity.

The U.S. Government Is Giving Away Lighthouses

If you've always wanted to live in a lighthouse, now is your chance.