Nebraska Baseball vs Maryland Part II Saturday Afternoon Game Thread

#1 Maryland Terrapins (39-19) at #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers (33-22-1)

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Date/Time: Saturday, May 27th @ 1 pm CT

Head Coaches: Rob Vaughn (6th season, 162-108) & Will Bolt (4th season, 97-74-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: Your guess is as good as mine, unless yours is Mickey Mouse.

Quick Scout

Nebraska

The main headline for Nebraska has been their pitching for the past 2 games. The subtitle for that headline has to be the offense failing to consistently put together competitive at bats against pitching that has been going on short rest. They got the miracle pitching performance you usually need to go deep in these types of tournaments, can they get the offense to wake up too?

Pitching: Obviously, Will Walsh is off the table for today, as is Jace Kaminska. Shay Schanaman is someone you’d like to keep in the bullpen if at all possible, but if you need a big out or an inning, Coach Bolt may want to dance with the guy that brought him here. Beyond that, everyone else should be ready to go at a moments notice, potentially including Emmett Olson, though a start tonight or tomorrow if we get there is more than likely in the cards for him.

Maryland

The offense for Maryland has not shown up in Omaha, which doesn’t surprise most savvy baseball fans who know the difference between the park the Terps call home and ‘The Chuck.’ Michigan State held them to a season low in hits, while Nebraska held them to 2 runs in the first 9 innings of their game the other night. Both Nebraska and Maryland are due for an explosion. Will we see one?

The benefit of being the top seed, means they were able to start a day earlier than Nebraska, and therefore have an extra day of rest for their bullpen. Add to that the extra inning win over Nebraska on Thursday, and they get yet another day off for their pen between games. The Will Walsh Effect helped lessen the advantage there, but Maryland has to feel good about where they stand. Now, will they go with their 3rd starter, Jason Savacool for this game? The pre-season All American pitched the 10th inning against Nebraska. Or will they try and do a bullpen game since they have a game to play with, potentially setting him up for a game tonight or for the championship game.