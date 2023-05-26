Five Heart Podcast 329: Husker Football Additions and Baseball Chatter

This week on the Five Heart Podcast/Live Show, we can only hope that the Husker baseball game has completed by showtime or we will have lost Jon for the foreseeable future.

As the Huskers were taking on the top-ranked Maryland Terrapins Thursday night, if not by 9pm Central, certainly by the end of the show we will know what’s next for the Nebraska baseball team.

In the time since our last get-together, the the Husker football team has received a commitment from in-state QB Daniel Kaelin, who flipped from Mizzou to stay home. He was one of just two Class of ‘24 quarterbacks to receive public offers from Head Coach Matt Rhule.

And make some room at the buffet, because there’s a big boy coming in, as Rhule and Co. signed Tyler Knaak, an offensive tackle transfer from Utah.

It is a gabby show, but we did have a fairly animated discussion about NIL and people who can shit $8M and not really care that they just did. We also discuss Kevin Warren and Larry Scott and two terrible conference commissioners and whether or not the game of college football is being destroyed.