Friday Flakes: Which Nebraska Football Losses Are You Most Confident In For the Upcoming Season?

You read that right. Which losses are you most confident in for this upcoming season?

Sometimes we usually guess which games we are comfortable with Nebraska winning. Which, if we are honest, change as we get closer and closer to the start of the season.

Below is the schedule for 2023.

@ Minnesota @ Colorado Northern Illinois Louisiana Tech Michigan @ Illinois Northwestern Purdue @ Michigan State Maryland Wisconsin Iowa

If I had to put money on the games I am pretty sure Nebraska is going to lose then it is pretty easy. At Minnesota, At Illinois and Michigan.

I’m not saying that I’m expecting Nebraska to beat Colorado, Northwestern, Purdue, MSU, Maryland, Wisconsin and Iowa. I am just saying that I’m truly expecting Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan to beat us pretty handily.

I know that Minnesota and Illinois lost some really good players from last year’s team but I they have a culture and program built on being physical on the offensive and defensive lines. This is especially true for any Bret Bielema coached team.

With Minnesota, I believe it might be a miracle if Matt Rhule can find a way to beat Minnesota in the opening game.

Regarding Michigan, I just think that they are going to have too much talent up and down that roster for Nebraska to compete.

So those are the three losses I’m most confident in. What say you?

College football’s 10 non-Deion spring transfer portal winners, from Alabama to USC - The Athletic

College football’s first spring transfer window closed on April 30. More than 650 FBS scholarship players entered the NCAA transfer portal in search of a new home during that two-week window. These recruitments tend to move quickly, but it seemed wise to wait a few weeks and see where these players committed before judging who won the spring cycle.

Inside a ‘toxic atmosphere’ at Cincinnati: What USC didn’t know before hiring AD Mike Bohn - The Athletic

On Nov. 7, 2019, USC president Carol Folt stood behind a lectern and introduced Mike Bohn as the school’s new athletic director. Bohn, hired away from Cincinnati, was thrust into the glitzy but unenviable task of helming the ghost ship that was USC’s athletic department, brought on to course-correct a run of insular and uninspired Trojan athletic directors, revive a once-proud but rudderless football program, and clean up a string of embarrassing scandals and infractions.

Andy Reid doesn't love new kickoff rule, wonders 'where does it stop?'

When the NFL got blasted for years over its stances on player safety, concessions were coming. Anyone who complained loudly about the league's handling of concussions can't logically also complain when rules were put in place to make the game safer.

Part of making the game safer was doing away with kickoffs.

Report: Patriots lose 2 OTAs for violating NFL offseason rules

The New England Patriots have lost two days of organized team activities this spring due to a violation of the NFL’s offseason rules, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The team canceled Thursday’s OTA, which was going to be the first attended by reporters this spring, unexpectedly Wednesday. A second OTA next week was also taken away.

Why is Commanders sale taking so long, and when could it get done? ‘If it wasn’t Snyder, this deal doesn’t happen’

By 11:38 a.m. Monday, the door to the Hammond conference room was open.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had already vacated the room that hosted the NFL finance committee’s roughly 90-minute gathering. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was now emerging after a doorway conversation with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. Commissioner Roger Goodell strolled out not far behind them.

Yao Ming steps down as head of Chinese Basketball Association - ESPN

BEIJING -- Former Houston Rockets star Yao Ming has stepped down as head of China's struggling national basketball league.

An eight-time NBA All-Star, Yao had been leading efforts to commercialize the top-tier 20-team Chinese Basketball Association Management Co. since his appointment in 2017.

Police conduct welfare check on Grizzlies' Ja Morant after posts - ESPN

Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant following cryptic messages on his Instagram account Wednesday, with officials telling ESPN that he's just "taking a break from social media."

The 3-2-1: Sharing the Black Friday window, a new leadership structure at Nebraska and QB Daniel Kaelin makes the Elite 11 - On3

Nebraska and Iowa will share their Black Friday window with Michigan State and Penn State.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

2023 Elite 11 Finals: Complete quarterback roster - On3

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the Elite 11 Finals. The event, which will celebrate its 24rd year in 2023, brings together the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles.

Elite 11 alumni include Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and more. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured more than a dozen of the top 20 quarterbacks in the final On3 Industry Rankings, including three of the top five players at the position.

MLB All-30: Prop-based home run celebrations are spreading. Which make the grade? - The Athletic

Much like everything else about baseball, home run celebrations can inspire some big feelings.

On one side of the debate are the traditionalists, who find the inclusion of arts and crafts in today’s celebrations to be a bit much. That’s especially true when they are done by teams that are languishing at or near the bottom of the standings. On the other side are those who see the celebrations as part of the game’s evolution, a positive development for a sport that for so long had been obsessed with squashing anything that might — heaven forbid! — show up an opponent.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

America’s Math Coach Is Teaching Fifth-Graders to Outsmart AI - WSJ

The country’s most charismatic math teacher was standing in a middle school on a Friday night with a message for students and their anxious parents about the only subjects more stressful than algebra and calculus: AI and ChatGPT.

It had been a long day for Po-Shen Loh, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University and Team USA’s coach for the International Mathematical Olympiad, who is traveling to 65 cities and giving 124 lectures before the next school year like he’s on a personal mission to meet every single American math geek.

Even Kindergartners Should Be Allowed To Walk To School: Study

Child protection laws and policies that determine at what age kids can do things on their own are often misaligned with actual child development—and grossly underestimate kids' capabilities—according to a new paper in Social Policy Report.

Just Because I Feel Like It