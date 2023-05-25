Nebraska Football’s 2024 Quarterback Commit Invited to Elite 11 Finals

Nebraska’s most recent quarterback commit for the 2024 class, Daniel Kaelin, joins some great company in being invited to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Some of the former players who also competed in the Elite 11 Finals include Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Carson Palmer and the greatest arm talent in the history of football — Tim Tebow.

There was another quarterback who was also invited for the upcoming Elite 11 Finals that most Nebraska fans might recognize in Dylan Raiola.

It is a great honor for any player to be invited and in fact it’s the second year in a row that a Nebraska high school quarterback was invited as Gretna’s Zane Flores.

Kaelin appears to be excited about the opportunity.

Been dreaming about this for awhile. Can’t wait to compete! https://t.co/EiUX8ZXiu9 — Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) May 25, 2023

Here is the Elite 11 Finals roster for the upcoming summer according to On3.com: