Nebraska Football’s 2024 Quarterback Commit Invited to Elite 11 Finals

Nebraska’s most recent quarterback commit for the 2024 class, Daniel Kaelin, joins some great company in being invited to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.
Some of the former players who also competed in the Elite 11 Finals include Bryce Young, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Carson Palmer and the greatest arm talent in the history of football — Tim Tebow.
There was another quarterback who was also invited for the upcoming Elite 11 Finals that most Nebraska fans might recognize in Dylan Raiola.
It is a great honor for any player to be invited and in fact it’s the second year in a row that a Nebraska high school quarterback was invited as Gretna’s Zane Flores.
Kaelin appears to be excited about the opportunity.
Been dreaming about this for awhile. Can’t wait to compete! https://t.co/EiUX8ZXiu9— Daniel Kaelin (@DanielKaelin5) May 25, 2023
Here is the Elite 11 Finals roster for the upcoming summer according to On3.com:
Elite 11 Finals Roster
Five-Star Plus+ Dylan Raiola
School: Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle
Status: Committed to Georgia
5-star Julian Sayin
School: Carlsbad (Calif.)
Status: Committed to Alabama
5-star DJ Lagway
School: Willis (Texas)
Status: Committed to Florida
4-star Jadyn Davis
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
Status: Committed to Michigan
4-star CJ Carr
School: Saline (Mich.)
Status: Committed to Notre Dame
4-star Air Noland
School: Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes
Status: Committed to Ohio State
4-star Elijah Brown
School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
4-star Luke Kromenhoek
School: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School
Status: Committed to Florida State
4-star Colin Hurley
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy
Status: Committed to LSU
4-star Demond Williams Jr.
School: Chandler (Ariz.) Basha
Status: Committed to Ole Miss
3-star Daniel Kaelin
School: Bellevue (Neb.) Bellevue West
Status: Committed to Nebraska
3-star Trever Jackson
School: Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
3-star Hauss Hejny
School: Fort Worth (Texas) Aled
Status: Committed to TCU
3-star Ethan Grunkemeyer
School: Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy
Status: Committed to Penn State
