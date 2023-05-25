 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska vs Maryland Big Ten Baseball Winners Bracket Game Thread!!

Cheer on the Huskers to another victory with us!

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

#4 Nebraska Cornhuskers (32-21-1) at #1 Maryland Terrapins (38-19)

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Date/Time: Thursday, May 25th @ 6 pm CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 96-73-1) & Rob Vaughn (6th season, 161-108)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (7-3, 4.36 ERA) & Nick Dean (3-1, 5.20 ERA)

See the CN preview for the Maryland game HERE!

See the more in depth season series preview for Maryland HERE!

