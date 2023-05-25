Nebraska vs Maryland Big Ten Baseball Winners Bracket Game Thread!!

#4 Nebraska Cornhuskers (32-21-1) at #1 Maryland Terrapins (38-19)
Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE
Date/Time: Thursday, May 25th @ 6 pm CT
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 96-73-1) & Rob Vaughn (6th season, 161-108)
TV/Stream: BTN
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (7-3, 4.36 ERA) & Nick Dean (3-1, 5.20 ERA)
See the CN preview for the Maryland game HERE!
See the more in depth season series preview for Maryland HERE!
Win. pic.twitter.com/D6gk49nCy8— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 25, 2023
Loading comments...