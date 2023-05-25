Thursday Flakes: Kicking the Airplane Seat, Expensive Football Tickets and a Squirrel

Football is obviously the biggest sport in Mexico and the playoffs have started which means things are cranked up the max. Atlas and Chivas (the two teams in Guadalajara) played each two weeks ago with Chivas advanced to play Club America (the most hated team in Mexico). I watched the second leg of the matchup on Sunday with some friends at a sports bar and it definitely lived up to my expectations. Chivas rallied in the second half to advance to the final to face Tigres (who took down local rivals Monterrey in the other semifinal). The first leg of the final is today so I will go watch with some friends in a public plaza. The good times in Guadalajara continue.

Here are lots of fun questions to discuss in the comments section. How would you react if a child was kicking your airplane seat? What is the angriest you have ever been at an airport? Do you have any travel plans for Memorial Day Weekend? Have you ever driven an electric vehicle? How much would you pay for tickets to a Husker football game? Husker volleyball game?

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska Baseball Advances with 9-7 Roller Coaster Win Over Rutgers | Baseball | Corn Nation

An estimated 8,000 fans showed up to Charles Schwab field on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon, the biggest crowd the Big Ten Tournament had seen in 4 years. They were treated to a back and forth thrill ride. “There was a lot of intensity in that game. We haven’t played in a lot of games like that (this year),” said Husker head coach WIll Bolt.

Padding the Stats: Handicapping Volleyball Positions Battles | Volleyball | Hail Varsity

After taking a couple weeks off to recharge, the Nebraska volleyball team is back at work preparing for its upcoming trip to Brazil. The Huskers will train up until they depart on Monday. For a team of 14 featuring six newcomers, the trip is a perfect way to build chemistry and grow closer together before the season. The time spent off the court can be the most valuable part of a trip like this.

Nebraska Recruiting: Husker Coaching Staff Didn’t Wait in Pursuit of Danny Kaelin | Football | Hail Varsity

Bellevue West head coach Michael Huffman told Chris Schmidt and Elijah Herbel on Monday’s episode of Hail Varsity Radio that Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule sat in his office back in January to discuss their plans. Huffman directly asked Rhule what they planned to do regarding Kaelin while also pursuing No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola. Rhule explained how much the staff liked Kaelin while placing Raiola at the top of the recruiting board.

What a Map of Nebraska Football’s Offers Tells Us About its Recruiting Strategy | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

A map of Nebraska football’s scholarship offers to 2024 and 2025 recruits reveals one thing — the Lone Star State is in its own league. According to data compiled from the 247Sports offer database, Nebraska has extended 71 offers to 2024 recruits in Texas — more than the combined total of 67 from Nebraska’s next-most active states of Florida and Georgia.

Want Tickets to the Nebraska-Colorado Game? It’ll Cost You a House Payment | Football | Omaha-World Herald

On Wednesday, the public — that is, Nebraska fans — got a chance to buy single-game tickets for the Sept. 9 Huskers-Buffaloes battle at Folsom Field. Seats still remained on Wednesday afternoon. The cheapest ones — on CU’s website or resale sites like StubHub — were $400 each. And there weren’t many of those. A good view between the 20s would cost at least $460 per seat, plus fees that push the cost near $1000 for a pair.

Travel

The Angriest US Airports, According to Twitter | Travel | Travel Pulse

Forbes Advisor recently examined more than 37,000 tweets directed at the 60 busiest airports across the U.S. from March 2022 to March 2023, before using a machine learning tool to analyze the sentiment of each tweet and determine the places where travelers are the most annoyed these days.

Airline Fines Teen For Wearing Six Layers of Clothes | Travel | Travel Pulse

A 19-year-old Australian girl, traveling through Australia on break, realized that on her flight home she was going to be over the weight and tried to avoid it. So she took the excess clothing out of her bag and put on all the shirts and whatever else was in there - some six layers of clothing.

New World’s Largest Flight Set to Fly in 2025 | Travel | Travel Pulse

Qantas Airways will fly from Sydney to London starting in 2025, a total of 10,576 miles or about 20 hours in the air. Qantas has been working on the route to Heathrow Airport in London for six years and even dubbed it ‘Project Sunrise’, touting it on its website as “the final frontier in aviation.”

The 7 Best European Itineraries For An Electric-Vehicle Road Trip | Travel | Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet’s new book Electric Vehicle Road Trips Europe will help expand the horizons of owners of electric vehicles. To celebrate the publication of this exciting new guide, we’ve selected seven routes through European countries that are ideal for an EV journey. So plug in – then buckle up.

My Neurodivergent Son Taught Me How to Travel the World | Travel | Lonely Planet

Traveling with a neurodivergent child is a rewarding challenge. Los Angeles-based mother, writer and producer-turned-recruiter Talia Bluth shares her story.

Kids Kicking Your Airline Seat? Here’s How to Handle It Politely—and Effectively | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

“Offer a friendly nod with a smile. That lets the parent know you’re aware of the disruption, and it also acknowledges that they’re cognizant of it disrupting everyone around them. When people jump right into saying something along the lines of ‘that’s annoying,’ it only makes matters worse.”

TSA PreCheck Is Now Free for Teenagers Traveling With Their Parents | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Allowing teenagers through TSA PreCheck with their parents is just one way the agency is preparing for the busy summer season, during which a record-breaking number of travelers are expected at airports this year.

This Vacation Calculator Will Show You How Much You Need to Save for Your Next Trip | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Introducing the ”Vacay Valuator,” which allows travelers to see what they can give up in order to save for a much-needed getaway, and how much they’ll save by doing so. The calculator also accounts for everyday indulgences from coffee to dining out, alcohol, Netflix, buying new clothes, and more.

Last But Not Least

