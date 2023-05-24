Wednesday Flakes Brings You Big Ten Baseball, NHL & NBA Playoffs, & Taco Bell

Mankilling Mastodons

Matt Rhule is Nebraska's best hope to rejoin college football's elite

Nebraska's last bowl game was in 2016. Its last top 20 finish was in 2009. Matt Rhule is now tasked with restoring the former college football power.

Huskers open up Big Ten Tournament Wednesday

For the Huskers the biggest game of the season will be played Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. central inside Charles Schwab Field.

Other News From The Sporting World

NBA playoffs: Celtics find shooting stroke, ride scorching 3rd quarter past Heat to fend off sweep

There will be no sweep at South Beach.

Stars' Jamie Benn ejected for cross-check as Golden Knights win Game 3

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was ejected for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone less than two minutes into a 4-0 loss in Game 3.

Athletes Respond To LeBron James’ Rumored Retirement

After the Denver Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Western Conference finals, LeBron James said he was uncertain about his future. The Onion asked professional athletes what they thought about the rumored retirement, and this is what they said.

Tom Brady set to become a minority owner of Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval; Mark Davis 'excited' - CBSSports.com

The future Hall of Famer is back in the game, sort of

Schill talks athletics, Ryan Field at Faculty Assembly

University President Michael Schill and administrators involved in athletics at Northwestern discussed name, image and likeness policy; recent shifts in the college athletics landscape and the Rebuild Ryan Field project during Monday’s Faculty Assembly meeting.

ESPN Streaming and the Rising Cost of Watching Sports

ESPN’s upcoming streaming service signals another blow to the cable package. Between all the services streaming sports — ESPN, Hulu, Apple, and many more — it’s getting more expensive to be a sports fan.

College-sports, NIL bill expected to bring big changes, letter says

A bill that is expected to be drafted in the House would create a "new regulatory body" to enforce rules pertaining to collectives and boosters.

Pac-12 TV Contract: Hiring freeze for WSU athletics as conference grapples with Comcast overpayment - CougCenter

System president Kirk Schulz also blamed higher than expected costs to move the conference HQ out of San Francisco for the cost cutting measures.

Expansion, realignment and what’s next for ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 - Sports Illustrated

How do the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC keep up while generating millions less than the SEC and Big Ten? Some believe all three of them cannot coexist successfully.

NCAA must come up with Plan B if federal NIL legislation fizzles

As states rewrite NIL laws and Congress seems in no hurry to coalesce behind federal legislation, the NCAA must come up with a Plan B now.

Mandel’s Mailbag: USC AD candidates who could fuel Lincoln Riley’s success - The Athletic Will the Trojans look for a home-run hire or focus on someone in-house? Plus, bold predictions for the 2023 football season.

2023 Big Ten win totals: Analyzing schedule projections from the reigning champs Michigan to the cellar-dwellers Northwestern - On3

With the latest information, here’s a little Post-Spring Too High? Too Low? Just Right? with the 2023 Big Ten win total projections.

NBA playoffs: Celtics find shooting stroke, ride scorching 3rd quarter past Heat to fend off sweep

There will be no sweep at South Beach.

Expansion, realignment and what’s next for ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 - Sports Illustrated

How do the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC keep up while generating millions less than the SEC and Big Ten? Some believe all three of them cannot coexist successfully.

Yellow Journalism

The 100 Hardest Video Game Levels, Ranked

From ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ ‘Battletoads,’ ‘Elden Ring,’ and ‘Dark Souls,’ these levels all inspire waves of rage quitting.

Four board members resign, quorum ends in Jansen - SOUTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Following the resignations of four Board Members, the Village of Jansen Board of Trustees no longer has a quorum to conduct any further village business.

Taco Bell Launches Bid to Cancel ‘Taco Tuesday’ Trademarks

Taco Bell Corp. filed two legal petitions to cancel federal trademark registrations for the phrase “Taco Tuesday” as part of a new “liberation” campaign the company rolled out on Tuesday.

Meet the father-son journalists from Alabama who won a Pulitzer and changed laws : NPR

Their series exposed how the police force in the town of Brookside preyed on residents to boost its revenue.

Lincoln, Nebraska, Was a ‘Greenwich Village’ on the Prairie for Mari Sandoz - The New York Times

When Mari Sandoz, chronicler of frontier life, fled the Sandhills of Nebraska, she found fertile creative ground among the poets and artists of Lincoln. Exploring her world.

Records Skier Visits Reported Amid Record Snow Year - Ski Mag

Preliminary skier visits just released by the NSAA for the 2022-'23 season confirm that skiers indeed like to ski powder.

Skepticism: Why critical thinking makes you smarter - Big Think

It is important, at least once in your life, to doubt your beliefs. Here's some advice on how and when to do so.

A surprise new "theory of everything" involves symmetry - Big Think

A new "theory of everything" utilizes the concept of symmetry to suggest a fundamental interdependence between order and chaos.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment