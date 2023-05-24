Nebraska vs Rutgers Big Ten Baseball Tournament Game Thread!!

#5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (33-21) at #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers (31-21-1)

Location: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, NE

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 24th @ 2 pm CT

Head Coaches: Steve Owens (4th season, 773-469-2) & Will Bolt (4th season, 95-73-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (6-3, 4.42 ERA) vs. RHP Christian Coppola (5-5, 3.60 ERA)

