Nebraska Picks Up Utah Offensive Tackle Transfer Tyler Knaak

Nebraska picked up a transfer portal player at the much-needed position of offensive tackle today when Tyler Knaak announced his commitment/transfer to Nebraska on twitter earlier today.

Knaak comes to Nebraska with four years of eligibility remaining. Knaak is a 6-7, 300-pounder that was originally a three-star recruit out of Brighton High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. He committed to the Utah Utes last season, but did not see action in any games as he took a redshirt season.

247 ranked him as the 766th best player overall and the 71st best offensive tackle.

His Utah Profile states the following:

First-team all-region selection.

Started out in high school as a defensive lineman, making the switch before his senior season to the offensive line.

Had 72 pancakes his senior year with an overall grade of 86-percent.

Totaled 19 tackles during his junior season on the defensive line.

High school wrestler in the heavyweight class posted a 14-1 record before suffering a season ending injury.

Welcome, Mr. Knaak, to our beloved Cornhuskers!