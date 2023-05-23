Corn Flakes: Kickball and Science Experiments

The end of the school year is upon us!

My kids have three more days and I have four. As we look to that finish line, we have been embarking on all of the end of school year activities.

Last week we had the 3rd grade kickball tournament. My class won the championship. I wasn’t expecting that so it was a pleasant surprise. We had to play my son’s class in the championship, and I didn’t feel bad about beating him.

Yesterday we had science experiment day. Every student brought in a science experiment to do for the class. It’s fun to see what they come up with. We had several lava lamps, a color density experiment, a running rainbow, mentos and coke, elephant toothpaste, a bouncy egg and several others.

Today we are making s’mores with solar ovens. I’ve never done that before, so wish me luck.

Anyhow, here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska football dipping toe back into transfer portal with Tyler Knaak

The Nebraska football team was thought to be done with the transfer portal but an offensive lineman visit is the exception to the rule.

Nebraska Football: Maybe it's good Matt Rhule isn't on this list

Nebraska football fans are hoping that Matt Rhule is on the top of lots of "best coaches" lists but it might be good he missed this one.

Nebraska Volleyball: AD Trev Alberts says program is set up to break 24-year U.S. record at Volleyball Day in Nebraska

https://nebraska.rivals.com/news/trev-alberts-nu-set-up-to-break-24-year-u-s-record-at-vb-day-in-nebraska?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHdSplY3UWqMOy56oYMmRD4ublkHmN6gjpbs96FVVqj9zO7oy7fjefrH3_bmcAXxm16HIXjiZ3_KJKA12OybM2VSzDNLoyxHsImbj0MHkyS63xv1mkt10jHBVtbtHUnLboMdkxx87O8MII1Xjo17ZWnhceJutTqv7MnRR4PSlOzi

Husker baseball's Max Anderson named semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award

On Monday, USA Baseball announced the 25 semifinalists for the award, which honors the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

Elsewhere

NFL owners approve ‘Thursday Night Football’ flex scheduling; Teams to get 28 days notice - The Athletic

The vote passed 24-8, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Pat Narduzzi blasts Deion Sanders' use of transfer portal at Colorado: 'That's not the way it's meant to be' - CBSSports.com

The Pitt coach has a contentious history with the transfer portal

Two new 5-stars highlight Top247 tweak ahead of summer months

A pre-Memorial Day rankings refresh for the class of 2024 was in order.