Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Opponent Preview With Purdue Guy Travis Miller

My friend Travis Miller will join us to talk about Purdue football. And maybe basketball and baseball. This is part of our continuing offseason coverage of Nebraska football 2023 opponents.

Travis started SBNation’s Purdue site Hammer and Rails in 2009, then moved from SB Nation to Rivals in late 2022 as the new publisher of Boiler Upload.

Travis and I discussed the 2023 Boilermakers.

Well.... kind of.

We started with their baseball program, which is in rough shape, but Travis points out that Purdue has never had much of a baseball program to begin with.

Then I tried to get to football, but there’s this matter of the Boilers suffering what might be the worst loss in the HISTORY of March Madness when #1 Purdue lost to Fairleigh Dickinson. It had to be discussed.

Then we got to football. Purdue has a new coach in Ryan Walters. Travis gives us his impression of what Walters has done so far.

Purdue has a new quarterback, Texas transfer Hudson Card. That crazy legs Devin Mockabee kid is back at running back, and while they don’t have a “name” wide receiver, they had some guys with experience. This will sit well with Graham Harrell, AIR RAID OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR.

The Boilers have issues at offensive tackle and in the defensive secondary.

There’s the discussion of how big an idiot Kevin Warren was as Big Ten Commissioner, whether Travis is excited to have USC and UCLA join the conference, and playing night games in late November.

Support Us!

GET A CN T-SHIRT!