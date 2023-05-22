Max Anderson Named Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist - Fan Voting Open

Nebraska’s Max Anderson was named one of 25 semi-finalists for the Golden Spike Award which goes to the top amateur baseball player in the nation. One Husker in history has won the award, Alex Gordon in 2005.

All gold everything.@maxanderson62_ is one of 25 semifinalists for the @USAGoldenSpikes Award. pic.twitter.com/KhUKIp0bYo — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 22, 2023

Anderson currently leads the Huskers in each of the triple crown categories, hitting .412 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs.

He leads the Big Ten Conference in multiple categories including:

.412 batting avg

93 Hits

179 total bases

.792 slugging percentage

He is also 2nd in the Big Ten with:

1.250 OPS

21 Home Runs

69 RBIs

All this while committing only 2 errors on his way to a .991 fielding percentage playing second and third base.

Congrats Max!!!

Fan Vote

The fan vote for the Golden Spikes Award accounts for 5% of the voting process, and you can vote daily.

You know what to do Husker fans!