Monday Flakes: Softball Exits NCAA Tourney and Baseball Gets Ready for the Big Ten Tournament

It was a busy weekend for Husker sports. The softball team made it to the regional final and looked to pull of an improbable win against a national seed, but then couldn’t hold on at the end. Even if they had won, the Huskers still would have needed to win the “if necessary” game too to take the regional title. The ladies played with a lot of heart, especially the Husker pitchers, Wallace and Harness. Both of them had to pitch way more innings than is normal because of an injury to Nebraska’s third pitcher early in the season.

The baseball team won their series against Purdue and will be the #4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They start play on Wednesday.

Corn Flakes

Turner Opens WNBA Season in Seattle - University of Nebraska

Former Nebraska women’s basketball star Yvonne Turner will open her fifth WNBA season in 2023, when her Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday, May

Nebraska Football: In-state high school quarterback commits to Huskers

Just one day after decommiting from the Missouri Tigers, a Nebraska high school quarterback has committed to the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska Baseball: Max Anderson sets conference HR record, Huskers nab 4 seed in Big Ten baseball tournament

Max Anderson set a Big Ten record for home runs as the Huskers beat Purdue heading into the B1G tournament.

Huskers make cut for four-star defender in Oklahoma

Nebraska makes the cut for four-star EDGE Danny Okoye.

BOOM! Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin Is N!! Nebraska Cornhuskers Matt Rhule Recruiting - Corn Nation

The sting of losing Dylan Raiola didn’t last very long as the staff obviously had a plan in place. And this young man really wanted to be a Husker.

Huskers Blast Out Boilermakers, Tarp Does Its Job - Corn Nation

Nebraska Wins Final Series with 6-3 Victory Over Purdue

An Inning Too Many: Huskers Fall Late 5-2 to Oklahoma State. Nebraska Cowgirls Stillwater Regional Courtney Wallace - Corn Nation

For six innings, the fairy tale continued in Stillwater. Then the big, ugly hillbilly giant woke up.

Sports!

How an unfinished TV deal led to hectic month for the new Big Ten commissioner - ESPN

New Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has been sprinting to finish his league’s massive TV deal — and key athletic directors and coaches aren’t happy with the details.

A look back at Jim Brown’s life and legacy in photos - ESPN

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown has died at the age of 87, his family announced on Friday. Here’s a look at his life in photos.

Jim Brown, Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend and civil rights icon, dies at 87

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr gifts bat to child who beat cancer | Fox News

After a young fan brought a sign to the Blue Jays game saying he beat cancer, Toronto superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gifted him a bat.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

A high school science project that seeks to help prevent suicide : NPR

An 18-year-old from Texas created an app using artificial intelligence that may someday help detect suicide risk.

Strange, washed-up beach items to be auctioned off for a good cause: See weird finds

Can you make use of baby doll parts, a crab trap, a boat, or even a sea turtle skull? If so, you’ll want to attend the annual Tony’s Trash to Treasure auction at Roberts Point Park in Port Aransas this Saturday.

Poop falling from the sky: Here's how often that happens - CBS Minnesota

A recent report of possible human feces falling from a plane onto a car in Burnsville, Minnesota led us to take a deep dive into transportation waste disposal.