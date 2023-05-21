An Inning Too Many: Huskers Fall Late 5-2 to Oklahoma State

The host Oklahoma State Cowgirls came into the top of the 7th trailing 2-1 to the Huskers having been limited to 3 hits in 4 innings by starter Sarah Harness and none in 2 innings of relief by Courtney Wallace. Then with one out, six straight Cowgirls reached base in the form of 4 hits, a walk and an error. When the dust cleared, they had scored 4 runs to take a 5-2 lead which, unlike the previous evening, the Huskers would not answer.

The top of the order went down swinging. First Billie Andrews tailed a shot to the right field fence which was run down for the 1st out. Next, Courtney Wallace completed a perfect 4-4 day at the plate with yet another single. She was bumped up to the number two spot in the order for the weekend and rewarded Coach Rhonda Revelle by raising her batting average almost 30 points. However, a sharply hit ball by Mya Felder was turned into a double play to end things.

The Huskers went 2-2 on the weekend finishing 2nd for the weekend. It should be noted the 2 runs they scored today are more than the one Okie State had given up in their five previous Stillwater Regional games combined. They finish the season 36-22.

Nebraska Cornhuskers