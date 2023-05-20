HUSKERS SOFTBALL Set For Rematch With The Shockers

Nebraska has just defeated UMBC 3-2 to advance in the Stillwater Regional. Courtney Wallace came on in relief of Sarah Harness giving up 1 hit in 3 2⁄ 3 innings to earn her 24th win of the season. Billie Andrews started the scoring with a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning and Ava Bredwell added a solo shot in the 5th.

The Huskers once again face Wichita State for the right to move on to Sunday and try to win two straight against #5 host Oklahoma State. They faced an identical task last year losing to North Texas in the same spot.

The game is expected to start shortly (around 8pm) and will again be streamed online on ESPN+

