Nebraska Baseball Regular Season Finale at Purdue Saturday Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (30-21-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-28)
Location: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, IN
Date/Time: Saturday, May 20th @ 1 pm CT
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 94-73-1) & Greg Goff (4th season, 386-337-1)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jonathan Blackwell (5-5, 6.21 ERA)
Series: Tied 1-1
Tarp sightings on the field: One!
Championship Saturday. pic.twitter.com/c2KLHtMrBW— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) May 20, 2023
- Jackson Brockett gets the nod today. Don’t expect any pitcher to go super long. We should see a lot of bodies out of the bullpen I would imagine, in preparation for next week.
- Both Brice Matthews (back) and Casey Burnham are being rested for this game.
- Thanks to Northwestern beating Iowa last night (what?!) and Minnesota winning the first two games against Rutgers (WHAT?!) Nebraska is looking like it will be either the 3 or 4 seed for the tournament next week. I can’t Imagine Iowa would lose the series to NW, so I’d bank on being the 4 seed against 5 seeded Rutgers.
