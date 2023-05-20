 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball Regular Season Finale at Purdue Saturday Game Thread

Michigan State knocked Purdue out of the Big Ten Tournament last night as they beat Indiana, so today is just a seeding formality for Nebraska.

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (30-21-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (24-28)

Location: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, IN

Date/Time: Saturday, May 20th @ 1 pm CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 94-73-1) & Greg Goff (4th season, 386-337-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Jackson Brockett (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. LHP Jonathan Blackwell (5-5, 6.21 ERA)

Series: Tied 1-1

Tarp sightings on the field: One!

  • Jackson Brockett gets the nod today. Don’t expect any pitcher to go super long. We should see a lot of bodies out of the bullpen I would imagine, in preparation for next week.
  • Both Brice Matthews (back) and Casey Burnham are being rested for this game.
  • Thanks to Northwestern beating Iowa last night (what?!) and Minnesota winning the first two games against Rutgers (WHAT?!) Nebraska is looking like it will be either the 3 or 4 seed for the tournament next week. I can’t Imagine Iowa would lose the series to NW, so I’d bank on being the 4 seed against 5 seeded Rutgers.

