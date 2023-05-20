BOOM! Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin Is N!!

The Huskers have their quarterback for the 2024 class and he doesn’t have very far to drive.

Saturday morning, Bellevue West’s Daniel Kaelin became the 7th member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2024 recruiting class less than 24 hours after his decommitment from Missouri. Last season in his junior year, Kaelin completed 236 of 371 passes, a 63.6% clip for 3186 yards with 36 TD’s against only 7 picks. He also rushed for 175 yards at 4.6 per carry with 3 touchdowns. With recruiting services, he is the 28th ranked QB nationally.

While some are still a little bitter about losing out in the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes, keeping the top QB recruit in the state home definitely takes some of the sting out of that. Besides Missouri, Kaelin had an impressive list of offers including but not limited to: Miami, Florida St., Notre Dame, Michigan St., North Carolina, Arizona St and Ole Miss.

One look at the video in the first tweet above tells us in no uncertain terms this is where his heart has been from the start and the Missouri commitment was likely him securing his #2 spot in case Raiola chose the Huskers. (Too bad, so sad, Tigers.) I imagine he was one of the few Nebraska fans who let out a war whoop and a fist pump when Dylan announced for Georgia.

Kaelin’s commitment means two things: 1) Nebraska’s 2024 QB recruiting is now done and 2) Dae’vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris?

We’d like to chat about having three Thunderbirds in this class.