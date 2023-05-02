Iowa Point Guard Transfers To Nebraska

Nebraska needed a point guard going into this upcoming season. Fortunately for them, Fred found one just right down the road. In fact, he grabbed one from a conference foe.

Yes, that conference foe.

The Huskers will have a former Hawkeye on the team and most likely leading the starters down the court next year. Ahron Ulis will go from being an Iowa Hawkeye to a Nebraska Cornhusker for the upcoming season.

He originally entered the transfer portal on March 22nd. Supposedly getting interest from North Carolina State, Grand Canyon and Kentucky. The latter is where is brother and NBA guard Tyler Ulis played.

Ahron started twenty seven games this past season. He averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. He will have two years of eligibility left in his college career.

The Huskers now have two remaining scholarship spots left to fill for the 2023-24 season.