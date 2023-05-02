Corn Flakes: Transfer Portal

Since December 1st, Nebraska has had 26 players enter the transfer portal. That seems like a lot, but with a new staff coming on board it really isn’t that surprising. We also knew that Nebraska has been above the scholarship limit and needs to trim down the roster before the season begins.

Three of those transfers include quarterbacks Richard Torres, Logan Smothers, and Casey Thompson. I think this is the area that is most concerning, what happens if Jeff Sims gets hurt? We’ve been in this predicament before.

While some of the 26 may hurt more than others, it could be worse it could be double that amount like some other school we know.

