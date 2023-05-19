After Raiola’s Commitment to Georgia, Nebraska Appears to Have Zeroed In On Their 2024 Quarterback

Talk about great way to start a weekend.

At the beginning of this week, Bryan Munson of On3.com wrote in his weekly article about the devastating impact of Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Georgia. His main point was that Nebraska had been bringing in huge high profile recruits like the number one Offensive Tackle, Running Back, Defensive Lineman and Wide Receiver in the country (respectively of position groups). Unfortunately, it is likely, that any chance to land one of those guys probably relied on Dylan Raiola committing to Nebraska.

The articles to follow from the various recruiting sites gave out lists of other potential targets at quarterback. Unfortunately, when you go hard after the best player in the country and come up short then you are really playing catchup.

One name that didn’t make many of those lists was a player who was at that time currently committed to Missouri in Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin.

Well it is now Friday, May 19th, and guess who just decommitted from Missouri?

Oh, and guess what? Steve Wilfong, who covers national recruiting, just put a crystal ball in for Nebraska to land a quarterback.

Logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball Forecast in favor of #Nebraska to land a quarterback. https://t.co/J2OXKWiopC — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) May 19, 2023

Big news here to watch. Bellevue West QB Daniel Kaelin de-commits from Missouri the same week Dylan Raiola committed to Georgia. These were the only two QBs Matt Rhule publicly offered for 2024. https://t.co/VcqT6gPL8Q — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) May 19, 2023

If I gave you one guess on who that crystal ball was for I bet you might be able to figure it out.

If Daniel Kaelin commits to Nebraska in the near future it would be as the result of some impressive work by the Nebraska coaching staff.