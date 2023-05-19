 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Friday Afternoon Game Thread

The tarp may come out today!

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (30-20-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-28)

Location: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, IN

Date/Time: Friday, May 19th @ 12 pm CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 94-72-1) & Greg Goff (4th season, 385-337-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (7-3, 4.52 ERA) vs. Jonathan Blackwell (5-5, 6.21 ERA)

Series: Nebraska leads 1-0

Tarp sightings on the field: None …yet

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...