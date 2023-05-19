Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (30-20-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-28)
Location: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, IN
Date/Time: Friday, May 19th @ 12 pm CT
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 94-72-1) & Greg Goff (4th season, 385-337-1)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (7-3, 4.52 ERA) vs. Jonathan Blackwell (5-5, 6.21 ERA)
Series: Nebraska leads 1-0
Tarp sightings on the field: None …yet
