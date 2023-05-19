Five Heart Podcast 328: The Future of Husker Football

This week on the Five Heart Show, Jon, Tweedy, and Greg continue to discuss the fallout of Dylan Raiola’s commitment to Georgia. Is it the end of the world? What does Nebraska football look like without him and what’s the general pulse of the program? Does Matt Rhule have what it takes? And how do Deion and Frost compare, if they would have met? One commenter says the better coach would have been in Lincoln.

It’s the middle of May so we’re doing what we can. We’ll talk about the upcoming baseball series at Purdue.

And even though it’s not Monday Night Therapy, we will absolutely make fun of Todd for thinking he could walk up to Memorial Stadium on Volleyball Day in Nebraska and get a ticket.

And we’ll take your questions and comments and dissect Jon’s Man-Killing Mastodons logos.