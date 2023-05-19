Friday Flakes: Keisei Tominaga is “Unrecognizable” as He Puts On Muscle this Offseason

Keisei isn’t coming back....yet, but according to Fred Hoiberg it sounds like Tominaga has put on enough good weight this offseason that Hoiberg says that he is “unrecognizable.”

It’s a personalized weightlifting and nutrition plan that has lead to incredible physical gains for the senior guard. He is still going through the draft process and Hoiberg plans on meeting with Tominaga and his parents through a zoom call at some point to go over his future plans.

Hopefully Tominaga comes back to a team that should be improved, at least on paper.

This was said on Hoiberg’s monthly appearance on Husker Sports Network.

Baseball cap history and timeline | MLB.com

You could be forgiven for thinking the baseball cap was always there, perched upon humanity’s head from the very first day we walked on the Earth, as eternal as the tallest trees or the deepest ocean. But, of course, that’s not true.

Pac-12 to provide enhanced access to college football broadcasts - ESPN

The Pac-12 will provide enhanced in-game and pregame access during broadcasts of college football games this fall, including in-game head coach interviews and having select coaches and players wear mics during pregame activities, ESPN learned Thursday.

Judge rules Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend must abide by NDA - ESPN

A Florida judge ruled late Wednesday that the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods must abide by a nondisclosure agreement she purportedly signed and resolve her lawsuits seeking millions from the golf superstar through private arbitration behind closed doors.

The 3-2-1: Christian Jones stands out at Nebraska state track - On3

Day 1 of the Nebraska Class A and B state track meet is in the books. Several things jumped out, including the showing of Omaha Westside LB Christian Jones.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Running back Micah Ka'apana sets official visit to Nebraska in June

Nebraska is starting to add several official visitors to the month of June. The Huskers have just scheduled a visit for what sounds like it will be one of their biggest official visit weekends of the summer, June 23rd. Micah Ka’apana from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman picked up an offer from Nebraska two weeks ago, on May 3rd.

Nebraska Basketball: Hoiberg talks roster, recruiting

It’s been a busy offseason for Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg as he and his staff try to push the Huskers to the next step in Year Five in Lincoln.

On Wednesday night, Hoiberg gave a flurry of updates on his program during his monthly radio show on the Huskers Radio Network.

Visualized: The Daily Routines of Famous Creatives

The daily routines of 16 famous creatives—poets, thinkers, scientists and even politicians—are charted for comparison with each other.

‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors | The Hill

Declaring a mission to liberate “Taco Tuesday” for all, Taco Bell is asking U.S. regulators to force Wyoming-based Taco John’s to abandon its longstanding claim to the trademark.

Too many businesses and others refer to “Taco Tuesday” for Taco John’s to be able to have exclusive rights to the phrase, Taco Bell asserts in a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office filing that is, of course, dated Tuesday.

How We Spend Our Days Is How We Spend Our Lives: Annie Dillard on Choosing Presence Over Productivity – The Marginalian

From The Writing Life (public library) by Annie Dillard — a wonderful addition to the collected wisdom of beloved writers — comes this beautiful and poignant meditation on the life well lived, reminding us of the tradeoffs between presence and productivity that we’re constantly choosing to make, or not:

