Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Thursday Night Game Thread.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (29-20-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-27)

Location: Alexander Field, West Lafayette, IN

Date/Time: Thursday, May 18th @5pm CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 93-72-1) & Greg Goff (4th season, 385-336-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

As you can see, Brice Matthews is not in the lineup. He is having back issues, and has throughout the 2nd half of the season. Had this been a truly meaningful game, he would be in there. The worst part is Efry is not going to play with the hamstring issue. Those are 2 of the 3 guys that have worked the left side of the infield this year.

Blake Mosley is getting his 2nd start, but with a stomach flu. Ben Columbus is the emergency infielder, should one of the other 3 have issues.