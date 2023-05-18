Vote On A “Man Killing Mastodon” T-Shirt Design!

I recently did a video about how Nebraska got the Cornhusker nickname. Part of that video included a “bonus nickname“ and that bonus nickname is “Man Killing Mastodons“.

This is because our beloved Cornhuskers at one point in 1921 were referred to as “Man Killing Mastodons” by a sportswriter in the Pittsburgh Dispatch.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about please watch the video.

I thought it would be cool to come up with a T-shirt design for MAN KILLING MASTODONS, so I did just that.

I solicited a number of different designs through Designcrowd.com and I am having trouble deciding which design would be best.

The designers came up with quite a number of options that are pretty cool but I want to put this to a vote because I don’t trust my own judgment. I work in IT for crying out loud and I can barely dress myself. I certainly don’t trust myself when it comes to fashion or selecting an appropriate design so I would like to leave that up to you guys.

Below are six different designs.

That might be one too many but as I said I had trouble deciding. There were a few more I thought were very compelling but... didn’t make the cut.

Please vote on your favorite design.

Pick the one for which you’re most likely to buy a T-shirt or a hoodie because I would appreciate the support and I would appreciate your vote.

Also - if you have any suggestions for changes, please leave comments! Keep in mind this is my first attempt at doing this kind of project, so I would appreciate any feedback.

Thank you!

#6 - Lots of texture.

#5 - Rather logo-ish?

#4 - Rather Demonic

#3 - Rather Funky?

#2 - I think the most terrifying

#1 - Complete with Mascot

VOTE!