Thursday Flakes: Mansions, Paper Boarding Passes and Revenge in West Lafayette

Lots of exciting stuff happening this weekend. Nebraska baseball hopefully getting revenge on Purdue this weekend. Will Nebraska softball do the same in the NCAA Regionals against Oklahoma State? The NBA/NHL playoffs continue with some exciting matchups. Let’s get to some questions

What are your picks for who will win the NBA and NHL championship this year? Tell me your crazies airport story. Do you still use paper boarding passes? What are your summer vacation plans? What was the last time you went to a zoo?

Let’s discuss of these questions and much more in the comments section below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

HUSKERS SOFTBALL Moves On: A Stillwater Regional Preview | Softball | Corn Nation

Besides the fact they enter the regional this year at 34-20 with a 4th place finish and 3rd place finish in the tournament as opposed to 40-14, a 2nd place finish and the B1G trophy in ‘22, the road to the regional was vastly different this season.

Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: Purdue | Baseball | Corn Nation

I don’t know about you, or about what Will Bolt is going to say publicly, but you know with where the teams are positioned for the Big Ten Tournament this year, and how things ended up last year, Bolt’s inner feelings about this series (along with mine) have to start with that tarp.

A Year After Purdue Ended Nebraska Baseball’s Season, Huskers Relish Chance At ‘Payback’ | Baseball | Omaha World-Herald

More than just the cancellation itself, the Huskers recall that Purdue could have played a doubleheader a day earlier when forecasts clearly called for precipitation. Purdue kept the tarp on its field on the last day most of the morning for a scheduled noon start. Rain didn’t fall until after 2pm. By then time was too tight with Maryland set to fly home that evening.

Spring Position Recap: Gabe Ervin and Anthony Grant Battle At Running Back | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

It might take time to improve a rushing offense that, with 123.3 yards per game, ranked 100th nationally a year ago. Nebraska is still searching for its first 1,000-yard rusher since Devine Ozigbo in 2018, and there’s plenty of hunger and talent inside the team’s running back room.

Nebraska Recruiting: What Are Nebraska’s Quarterback Options at the Moment? | Football | Hail Varsity

Rhule admitted he wouldn’t mind having one more scholarship quarterback going into the 2023 season. Three entered the spring portal window and only Logan Smothers hasn’t announced a new destination. The spring transfer window, however, offers a smaller, less-acclaimed pool of talent than the winter window. Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Devin Leary (Kentucky), DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), Tanner Mordecai (Wisconsin), Spencer Sanders (Ole Miss) and Kedon Slovis (BYU) all transferred in the winter after starting in 2022.

Padding the Stats: San Antonio’s Lucky Day | Basketball | Hail Varsity

The hype train for Wembanyama has been going full steam ahead for some time now, but ESPN ramped it up to a whole other level during the Draft Lottery show as Adrian Wojnarowski described him in glowing teams a few different ways, including calling him maybe the best prospect we’ve ever seen, regardless of sport.

New Airline Extends Flight Schedules At Lincoln Airport | Travel | Lincoln Journal Star

The first flights take off June 8th to Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas. Flights to Atlanta and Dallas will follow on June 16th and flights to Austin, Minneapolis and Nashville, Tennessee, will depart for the first time on June 24th.

Domestic Airfare Prices Down, International Flights Up Ahead of Summer Travel Season | Travel | Travel Pulse

According to travel booking app Hopper, the average price for a domestic flight in the United States is expected to be around $306 this summer, a considerable drop from the $376 average last summer. Prices for 2023 will reportedly peak at about $349 around Independence Day.

Man Arrives Too Late For His Flight, Calls in Fake Bomb Threat | Travel | Travel Pulse

“Responding police officers spoke to the American Airlines gate agents who reported the threat. The agents reported that a male who was standing adjacent to the ticket podium made a threat that his checked baggage contained a bomb. The threat was made after he was not allowed to board the aircraft due to being late. The threat was heard by two airline workers who each confirmed what the man stated,” police said in the statement.

25 Free Things To Do In Rome | Travel | Lonely Planet

Rome is a city where the doors of the art-laden churches are flung open to all, where ancient architectural wonders await around many corners, and it costs nothing to roam the historic streets, piazzas and parks. A surprising number of the famous sights in Italy’s magnificent capital city are completely free to visit, and we can show you how.

14 Amazing Places in the USA for a Summer Vacation | Travel | Lonely Planet

Music and food festivals as well as outdoor activities ensure that summer is the liveliest time to travel the country. Kids are out of school, and some of the country’s outdoor spaces, including national parks, are fully open for the season. Whether you’re ready to brave the crowds to see some of the most incredible, best-known places or you want to get a bit more off the beaten path, here are 14 incredible places for a summer vacation in the United States.

This Airline Is Phasing Out Paper Boarding Passes | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Emirates passengers who check in in-person at the airline’s hub at Dubai’s Terminal 3 will now receive a mobile boarding pass either by email or text instead of a paper pass. Those who use online check in will be able to access their passes via the Emirates app, with the option to load them into either Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Additionally, checked baggage receipts, traditionally printed and handed to the passenger upon dropping off luggage, will also pop up on the app, or be sent via email.

How to Make Long Flights More Comfortable When You’re Pregnant | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

If you’re flying internationally or just maneuvering your way through a large airport, you may face long walks between terminals, which can place strain on the lower back. Bump support bands are designed to help relieve the pressure that the additional weight of your bump is putting on your back, and therefore can make a sensible addition to your carry-on packing list.

Ennedi Massif: Africa’s Remote Geological Wonder | Travel | BBC

Reaching this region involves a bumpy 1,000km, four-day-drive from the capital N’Djamena through the Sahara. Because of its utter remoteness and the fact that Chad, until recently, has suffered years of fighting, the Ennedi Massif remains largely unknown. So few scientists have been able to reach this inaccessible landscape that it’s believed 75% of the massif has yet to be studied, leading some to characterize it as “less explored than the back of the Moon.”

Turkey’s 300-Year-Old ‘Eco-Mansions’ | Travel | BBC

Dating to the 18th Century, the Ottoman mansions of Safranbolu are an extraordinary – and beautiful – example of sustainable architectural design.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mysterious ‘Stećci’ Stones | Travel | BBC

More than 60,000 vividly rendered tombstones dot the nation’s countryside and offer a fascinating glimpse of medieval life in the region.

