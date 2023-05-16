 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Night Therapy: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Baseball, Softball, and Track and Field

By Jon Johnston
/ new
Athletics - Day 5 - European Championships Munich 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

In this episode, Todd and I discussed:

  • - The Dylan Raiola commitment to Georgia. What’s it mean for Nebraska? Does it hurt as much as everyone might think?
  • Greg Sharp stated that Nebraska is at or under 85 scholarships
  • Bullock and Borkercher get scholarships
  • Nebraska baseball’s sweep of Penn State and the upcoming series against Purdue.
  • Nebraska Softball in the NCAA Tournament at Stillwater, Oklahoma. Opponents are Wichita State and Oklahoma State, and guess what? Wichita State is 4-0 against the other teams in that regional.
  • Nebraska men’s track and field won the Big Ten in convincing fashion, scoring 151 points, their most at a conference meet since 2004. Minnesota was second with 122 points, and Iowa was third with 120 points.
  • The Nebraska Women’s track and field team finished 3rd, but look at this:
  • It was a great weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, going to the baseball series against Penn State. I caught a t-shirt, which I unwrapped during the show. And I tried to kill myself with a peanut.
  • Man Killing Mastodons design - I am currently working on getting designs done for a Man Killing Mastodons t-shirt. I showed one on the show.
  • I announced I will be setting up a Patreon. I would like monetary support for the college football videos. They take a lot of time and research, and I want to start building a budget for doing a better job with them.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...