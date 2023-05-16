Monday Night Therapy: Dylan Raiola, Nebraska Baseball, Softball, and Track and Field

In this episode, Todd and I discussed:
- - The Dylan Raiola commitment to Georgia. What’s it mean for Nebraska? Does it hurt as much as everyone might think?
- Greg Sharp stated that Nebraska is at or under 85 scholarships
- Bullock and Borkercher get scholarships
- Nebraska baseball’s sweep of Penn State and the upcoming series against Purdue.
- Nebraska Softball in the NCAA Tournament at Stillwater, Oklahoma. Opponents are Wichita State and Oklahoma State, and guess what? Wichita State is 4-0 against the other teams in that regional.
- Nebraska men’s track and field won the Big Ten in convincing fashion, scoring 151 points, their most at a conference meet since 2004. Minnesota was second with 122 points, and Iowa was third with 120 points.
- The Nebraska Women’s track and field team finished 3rd, but look at this:
B1G Champion!— Nebraska Track and Field (@NUTrackandField) May 13, 2023
- School Record
- Swedish National Record
- No. 2 in NCAA History
- #2 throw in the world in 2023
Axelina Johansson. pic.twitter.com/KDMmE0P85f
- It was a great weekend in Lincoln, Nebraska, going to the baseball series against Penn State. I caught a t-shirt, which I unwrapped during the show. And I tried to kill myself with a peanut.
- Man Killing Mastodons design - I am currently working on getting designs done for a Man Killing Mastodons t-shirt. I showed one on the show.
- I announced I will be setting up a Patreon. I would like monetary support for the college football videos. They take a lot of time and research, and I want to start building a budget for doing a better job with them.
