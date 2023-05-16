Corn Flakes: Nebraska Track and Field Ranked in National Top 10

Last night I got to watch some epic trackstering. (Yes, I think I made up that word).
No it was not the 6th ranked Husker Men’s Track and Field Team, but my own kids at our town’s youth track meet. It was a beautiful cold and cloudy night. At least the rain from earlier in the day stopped.
I don’t foresee having to attend a lot of track meets in my future, but the boys had a good time and got some ribbons, so I guess it was a good night.
Here are your flakes.
Nebraska
Husker Men Climb to No. 6 in National Rankings - University of Nebraska
The Nebraska men's track and field team moved up eight spots to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA Rankings on Monday.
Husker coach Matt Rhule joins Kenny Chesney on arena stage in Lincoln
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule joined Kenny Chesney on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday during the surprise set-closing number, the football tribute "The Boys of Fall."
Huskers, coach Cook riding high after tremendous Nebraska volleyball spring | Volleyballmag.com
Husker Setters Set to Battle Throughout the Summer - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity
Nebraska's starting setter spot is up for grabs, and Coach John Cook said Kennedi Orr and Bergen Reilly will continue to battle it out throughout the summer.
Elsewhere
Florida State, Clemson among seven ACC schools examining grant of rights agreement, per reports - CBSSports.com
ACC spring meetings are being held this week in Florida where the topic will likely be discussed
Penn State hosts Iowa in first announced Big Ten on CBS college football game as part of new TV deal - CBSSports.com
The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will battle in the first announced Big Ten on CBS showdown
Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram
The Memphis Grizzlies have again suspended Ja Morant after he again was seen flashing a gun on a social media post while in a friend's car.
How a once-dominant college football program fell permanently two steps behind - The Athletic
Florida once set the pace in the ruthlessly competitive Southeastern Conference. How long will It take to pull even again?
