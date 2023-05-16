Corn Flakes: Nebraska Track and Field Ranked in National Top 10

Last night I got to watch some epic trackstering. (Yes, I think I made up that word).

No it was not the 6th ranked Husker Men’s Track and Field Team, but my own kids at our town’s youth track meet. It was a beautiful cold and cloudy night. At least the rain from earlier in the day stopped.

I don’t foresee having to attend a lot of track meets in my future, but the boys had a good time and got some ribbons, so I guess it was a good night.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Husker Men Climb to No. 6 in National Rankings - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's track and field team moved up eight spots to No. 6 in the USTFCCCA Rankings on Monday.

Husker coach Matt Rhule joins Kenny Chesney on arena stage in Lincoln

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule joined Kenny Chesney on stage at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday during the surprise set-closing number, the football tribute "The Boys of Fall."

Huskers, coach Cook riding high after tremendous Nebraska volleyball spring | Volleyballmag.com

Husker Setters Set to Battle Throughout the Summer - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Nebraska's starting setter spot is up for grabs, and Coach John Cook said Kennedi Orr and Bergen Reilly will continue to battle it out throughout the summer.

Elsewhere

Florida State, Clemson among seven ACC schools examining grant of rights agreement, per reports - CBSSports.com

ACC spring meetings are being held this week in Florida where the topic will likely be discussed

Penn State hosts Iowa in first announced Big Ten on CBS college football game as part of new TV deal - CBSSports.com

The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes will battle in the first announced Big Ten on CBS showdown

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram

The Memphis Grizzlies have again suspended Ja Morant after he again was seen flashing a gun on a social media post while in a friend's car.

How a once-dominant college football program fell permanently two steps behind - The Athletic

Florida once set the pace in the ruthlessly competitive Southeastern Conference. How long will It take to pull even again?