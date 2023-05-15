Monday Flakes: Track & Field Champions!

Sorry for the late Flakes - here’s your lunchtime version.

Corn Flakes

Wallace Named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team - University of Nebraska

Courtney Wallace was named to the 2023 Big Ten All-Tournament team at the conclusion of the tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Husker Men Win B1G Outdoor Championship - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's track and field team won the Big Ten outdoor team championship on Sunday at the Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind.

Huskers Selected for Stillwater Regional - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (34-20) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play Wichita State (43-10) on Friday, May 19

Nebraska Football: Washington Huskies fans want to trade places with Huskers

Nebraska football fans are suddenly finding themselves in the crosshairs of Washington Huskies fans who are feeling a little jealousy right now.

Nebraska Baseball Sweeps Penn State, Clinches B1G Tournament spot. - Corn Nation

The 8-5 victory gives the Huskers enough wins to ensure they make it to Omaha.

Huskers Fall to No. 19 Northwestern in Big Ten Semifinals | KHGI

Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:The Nebraska softball team (34-20) fell to No. 19 Northwestern, 8-0 in five innings, in the Big Ten Tournament Semi

Cowgirl Softball earns No. 6 national seed for NCAA Tournament, hosts regional with Wichita State, Nebraska and UMBC - Oklahoma State University Athletics

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team was announced as the No. 6 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Cowgirls host Wichita State, Nebraska and

Nebraska men’s track and field wins Big Ten championship | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

The Nebraska men’s track and field team won the Big Ten Outdoor Championships for the first time since 2016, wrapping up the three-day meet with the title on Sunday.

No. 1 prospect Dylan Raiola commits again, this time to Georgia - ESPN

QB Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, who decommitted from OSU in December, committed to Georgia on Monday.

Sports!

Don Denkinger, umpire whose stellar career was overshadowed by blown call, dead at 86 | AP News

Don Denkinger, a major league umpire for three decades whose blown call in the 1985 World Series overshadowed a career of excellence, died Friday.

Eighth Churchill Downs horse dies in past three weeks

"Catastrophic" injury fells Rio Moon, the eighth horse to be euthanized at the Louisville track since the runup to this year's Kentucky Derby.

Why This Is the Year of Ronald Acuna Jr: Braves Star Having MVP Year - Sports Illustrated

The Braves superstar is better than he’s ever been, putting him at the forefront of the MVP race with a stellar start to the season.

Then There’s This

Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save his sister from being abducted from backyard, police say | AP News

Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker this week.

What’s a Luddite? An expert on technology and society explains

Despite the association of ‘Luddite’ with a naïve rejection of technology, the term and its origins are far richer and more complex than you might think.